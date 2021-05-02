Report: Tyler Vaughns Signs With Colts, Reunites with Michael Pittman Jr.

According to Sports Illustrated's Horseshoe Huddle the Indianapolis Colts have signed USC wide receiver Tyler Vaughns.

The California native confirmed the news himself on twitter, writing, "on a mission, Let’s go!!!"

Vaughns did not get drafted in Rounds 1 - 7 of the 2021 NFL Draft, the Colts signed him as an undrafted free agent.

The former USC wide receiver joins former Trojan Michael Pittman Jr. in Indy. Pittman Jr. took to social media to reveal his feelings about the exciting reunion.

According to Joel A. Erickson, IndyStar reporter, the team gave Vaughns a $22,000 signing bonus.

Vaughns spent five seasons with the USC Trojans after redshirting back in 2016. He was highly productive for USC, totaling 222 passes for 2,801 yards and 20 touchdowns in his career.

The 6-2, 190-pound wideout started at wide receiver for the Trojans in 2020. He also contributed significantly on special teams with punt returns. Last season he returned 3 punts for 13 yards.

Here is Sport Illustrated NFL Draft Bible's Pre-Draft Evaluation of Tyler Vaughns...

Teams often clamor for traits and upside early on in the NFL Draft, ignoring the floor/baseline for prospects. Other times, you have the opportunity to select players like Vaughns, who defines the saying “jack of all trades, master of none”. The former 5-star recruit and California native has been the model of consistency throughout his time at USC.

His freshman campaign he was very productive with a 57-809-5 receiving line, followed that up with a 58-674-6 line as a sophomore, then last season caught 74 passes for 912 yards and six scores as USC’s third receiver behind Michael Pittman Jr. and Amon-St. Brown. Primarily a Z, Vaughns plays the sideline very well and displays crisp route-running and fluid movement skills.

When running vertical routes his separation skills are extremely solid as well, and he has excellent awareness as well. Despite being over six feet tall, Vaughns isn’t quite the contested-catch weapon that could be used as a red zone threat. His hands have also been a smidge inconsistent, primarily during 2019.

Regardless, even in a loaded 2021 wide receiver class, Vaughns has all of the makings of a mid-round, possibly Day Two pick, with his game-to-game consistency and translatable traits. He could easily have a decade-long career as an NFL team’s WR3.

----

More NFL Draft News:

[Amon-Ra St. Brown named 'Steal of the Draft']

[JuJu Smith-Schuster Shows Support For Amon-Ra St. Brown After Round 4 Selection]

[Lions Select USC WR Amon-Ra St. Brown]

[Epic Reactions to NY Jets Drafting AVT]

[NY Jets Select USC OL Alijah Vera-Tucker]

------

Be sure to stay locked into AllTrojans all the time!

Follow Claudette Montana Pattison on Twitter: @claudette_mp

Follow AllTrojans on Twitter: @SI_AllTrojans

Like and follow AllTrojans on Facebook

For more USC news visit www.alltrojans.com

Promo Photo: USC Athletics