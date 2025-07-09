All Trojans

What 4-Star Recruit Danny Lang Said About USC Trojans, Ohio State, Oregon Ducks

The USC Trojans are making a strong early impression on 2027 four-star recruit Danny Lang, one of the top defensive prospects in California. The Santa Ana Mater Dei standout has already garnered scholarship offers from national powers, including the Ohio State Buckeyes, Oregon Ducks, and Notre Dame Fighting Irish. However, according to Lang, the Trojans have emerged as the early leader in his recruitment.

Nathan Fusco

Ohio State Buckeyes Head Coach Ryan Day speaks during the Coaches' Press Conference at AT&T Stadium, Jan. 9, 2024. Both coaches answered questions from the media during the conference, and will face each other in the Cotton Bowl College Football Playoff semi-final game on Friday.
Ohio State Buckeyes Head Coach Ryan Day speaks during the Coaches' Press Conference at AT&T Stadium, Jan. 9, 2024. Both coaches answered questions from the media during the conference, and will face each other in the Cotton Bowl College Football Playoff semi-final game on Friday. / Sara Diggins/American-Statesman / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

The USC Trojans are making a strong early impression on 2027 four-star recruit Danny Lang, one of the top defensive prospects in California. The Santa Ana Mater Dei standout has already garnered scholarship offers from national powers, including the Ohio State Buckeyes, Oregon Ducks, and Notre Dame Fighting Irish. However, according to Lang, the Trojans have emerged as the early leader in his recruitment.

Lang is ranked as the No. 173 overall recruit and No. 19 safety in the 2027 class according to the On3 Industry Rankings and has visited the USC Trojans twice this spring. He plans to return to Los Angeles later this summer.

In an interview with On3, Lang credited the USC Trojans’ coaching staff, particularly cornerbacks coach Trovon Reed and secondary coach Doug Belk, for making him feel prioritized early in the process.

USC Trojans Lead Early For 2027 Four-Star Recruit Danny Lang.
Dec 27, 2024; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley holds the championship trophy after the game against the Texas A&M Aggies at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

“Trovon Reed is recruiting me and I probably have the best relationship with him so far,” Lang told On3. “He is a cool guy, he is fun to talk to and he knows what he is talking about.”

Lang noted that his early visits to the USC Trojans were impactful. The coaches emphasized building trust and establishing a personal connection, something he views as critical in his decision-making process.

“I went to USC this spring, and the coaches there are recruiting me hard. I was up there twice and USC is one of the top schools on my list,” Lang said. “The coaches are building relationships with me, they are trying to build something special there, and I like what they are doing.”

USC Trojans Lead Early For 2027 Four-Star Recruit Danny Lang.
Dec 27, 2024; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Southern California Trojans wide receiver Makai Lemon (6) carries the ball against Texas A&M Aggies linebacker Daymion Sanford (27) in the second half at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

MORE: Los Angeles Lakers' Bronny James Turns Heads In NBA Summer League Debut

MORE: USC Trojans Legend, Detroit Lions' Amon-Ra St. Brown Ranked Among Best NFL Players

MORE: USC Trojans 5-Star Recruits Elbert Hill, Keenyi Pepe, Mark Bowman Headline Prized Recruiting Class

While the USC Trojans currently lead Lang’s recruitment, several other programs remain firmly in the mix. Lang grew up dreaming of playing for the Ohio State Buckeyes and visited Columbus in early June. The Buckeyes’ status as a historic program and Lang’s personal connection to the school keeps them high on his list.

USC Trojans Lead Early For 2027 Four-Star Recruit Danny Lang.
Dec 27, 2024; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Southern California Trojans safety Akili Arnold (0) reacts against the Texas A&M Aggies in the first half at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

“I grew up watching Ohio State. It was my dream school, so that is a big offer for me,” Lang said. “Getting an offer from my favorite team puts Ohio State high on my board.”

Lang also mentioned plans to visit the Oregon Ducks this summer. The Ducks maintain strong ties to Mater Dei, where many of their current players hail from, making Oregon an attractive option.

While Lang’s recruitment remains open, his comments reflect USC Trojans’ efforts to build early momentum in the 2027 class. USC’s 2026 recruiting class ranks first, followed closely by Georgia, and Lang’s early interest could help sustain that momentum.

“Man, I think USC 2026 is big, because they got a lot coming in,” Lang said. “I think they can build and get to that top spot with where our state is at right now. You know, with us 2027’s coming in, I think for sure we can be at that top spot.”

With a strong relationship already in place with the USC Trojans’ coaching staff and multiple visits planned, Lang’s recruitment will be one to watch closely as the 2027 cycle unfolds.

Recommended Articles

feed

Published
Nathan Fusco
NATHAN FUSCO

Nathan Fusco is beat writer for USC Trojans on SI. Nathan is an experienced Copy Editor and SEO Lead with a passion for sports, esports, and content development. Having spent seven years with Minute Media, Nathan played a pivotal role in the growth of DBLTAP Esports, where they helped transform the platform from a sports subsection into a prominent brand within the esports industry. As a founding editor, they contributed to DBLTAP's rise, earning it a finalist nomination for "Best Coverage Site" at the 2018 Esports Industry Awards. In addition to their editorial expertise, Nathan managed a team of writers and editors while overseeing SEO responsibilities for DBLTAP, optimizing content to enhance visibility and engagement. Their work also included building and running a national internship program in collaboration with dozens of colleges and universities, offering opportunities to aspiring content creators. When not watching USC or all things Big Ten, you can catch Nathan coaching high school football or competing in powerlifting. Go NYJ!

Home/Football