What 4-Star Recruit Danny Lang Said About USC Trojans, Ohio State, Oregon Ducks
The USC Trojans are making a strong early impression on 2027 four-star recruit Danny Lang, one of the top defensive prospects in California. The Santa Ana Mater Dei standout has already garnered scholarship offers from national powers, including the Ohio State Buckeyes, Oregon Ducks, and Notre Dame Fighting Irish. However, according to Lang, the Trojans have emerged as the early leader in his recruitment.
Lang is ranked as the No. 173 overall recruit and No. 19 safety in the 2027 class according to the On3 Industry Rankings and has visited the USC Trojans twice this spring. He plans to return to Los Angeles later this summer.
In an interview with On3, Lang credited the USC Trojans’ coaching staff, particularly cornerbacks coach Trovon Reed and secondary coach Doug Belk, for making him feel prioritized early in the process.
“Trovon Reed is recruiting me and I probably have the best relationship with him so far,” Lang told On3. “He is a cool guy, he is fun to talk to and he knows what he is talking about.”
Lang noted that his early visits to the USC Trojans were impactful. The coaches emphasized building trust and establishing a personal connection, something he views as critical in his decision-making process.
“I went to USC this spring, and the coaches there are recruiting me hard. I was up there twice and USC is one of the top schools on my list,” Lang said. “The coaches are building relationships with me, they are trying to build something special there, and I like what they are doing.”
MORE: Los Angeles Lakers' Bronny James Turns Heads In NBA Summer League Debut
MORE: USC Trojans Legend, Detroit Lions' Amon-Ra St. Brown Ranked Among Best NFL Players
MORE: USC Trojans 5-Star Recruits Elbert Hill, Keenyi Pepe, Mark Bowman Headline Prized Recruiting Class
While the USC Trojans currently lead Lang’s recruitment, several other programs remain firmly in the mix. Lang grew up dreaming of playing for the Ohio State Buckeyes and visited Columbus in early June. The Buckeyes’ status as a historic program and Lang’s personal connection to the school keeps them high on his list.
“I grew up watching Ohio State. It was my dream school, so that is a big offer for me,” Lang said. “Getting an offer from my favorite team puts Ohio State high on my board.”
Lang also mentioned plans to visit the Oregon Ducks this summer. The Ducks maintain strong ties to Mater Dei, where many of their current players hail from, making Oregon an attractive option.
While Lang’s recruitment remains open, his comments reflect USC Trojans’ efforts to build early momentum in the 2027 class. USC’s 2026 recruiting class ranks first, followed closely by Georgia, and Lang’s early interest could help sustain that momentum.
“Man, I think USC 2026 is big, because they got a lot coming in,” Lang said. “I think they can build and get to that top spot with where our state is at right now. You know, with us 2027’s coming in, I think for sure we can be at that top spot.”
With a strong relationship already in place with the USC Trojans’ coaching staff and multiple visits planned, Lang’s recruitment will be one to watch closely as the 2027 cycle unfolds.