Colin Cowherd Gives Unfiltered Take On USC Trojans, Notre Dame Rivalry Hiatus

After an ongoing dispute over scheduling, the USC Trojans' rivalry with Notre Dame is coming to an end. The break in the rivalry has drawn in immense criticism from fans, media, and alumni of both programs.

While there has been much blame put on USC for ending the rivalry, Fox Sports’ Colin Cowherd took a different approach, defending the Trojans.

Sep 13, 2025; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley stands on the sidelines during the first quarter against the Purdue Boilermakers at Ross-Ade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images | Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images

“When Nick Saban was dominating college football … he didn’t care about rivalries. He figured out very quickly at Alabama, greatest run in college football history, that he was not, he was not gonna play out of conference games that were tough on the road,” Cowherd said. “People are criticising USC and Lincoln Riley cause they were willing to play Notre Dame, but on their terms.”

“So Notre Dame has a side deal to get into the playoff. They’re already not a full conference member, so they have a weaker schedule and can manipulate their schedule,” Cowherd continued. “And USC’s like ‘Okay, we’ll play you, but not in the middle of the Big Ten season,'”

"Look at Notre Dame's schedule... If this was your class load in college you'd be taking home ec three times, gym class twice, and wood shop four times."@colincowherd doesn't blame USC for the end of the rivalry series with Notre Dame pic.twitter.com/vMNAOtjPVw — Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) December 23, 2025

Cowherd went on to compare the strength of Notre Dame’s 2026 schedule to the Trojans, who will face Ohio State, Oregon, and Indiana. While USC is being called out for the end of the rivalry, the Trojans have a tougher schedule in 2026 and are focusing on the best course of action to make a College Football Playoff appearance.

Oct 11, 2025; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish head coach Marcus Freeman talks with an official against the NC State Wolfpack during the second half at Notre Dame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Michael Caterina-Imagn Images | Michael Caterina-Imagn Images

USC’s Condition To Keep Rivalry

USC was not opposed to continuing the rivalry but instead wanted to move the game to earlier in the season, before the Trojans began Big Ten conference play.

One of the biggest storylines with USC and the other former Pac-12 schools entering the Big Ten was the travel schedule. By pushing the Notre Dame schedule to earlier in the season, this can help the Trojans focus on their conference schedule as they make a playoff push late in the season.

Nov 16, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley watches game action against the Nebraska Cornhuskers during the second half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

When the Trojans begin conference play, USC will host the Ohio State Buckeyes, Oregon Ducks, and Washington Huskies. These are already three tough opponents, but on top of it, the Trojans will face Indiana on the road.

Four teams that USC will face in 2026 earned a spot in the College Football Playoff. USC will also face Penn State and Rutgers on the road, which is a lot of traveling for the team.

With a challenging and travel-heavy schedule, the Trojans preferred to push Notre Dame earlier in the season when USC is facing its other non-conference opponents.

Oct 28, 2023; Berkeley, California, USA; USC Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley before the game against the California Golden Bears at California Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

Cowherd also highlighted that the College Football Playoff officials signed a memorandum of understanding that if Notre Dame is in the top 12, they will be assured of making the playoff.

When looking at the agreement from USC’s perspective, the committee could be harder on USC if a late-season loss occurred against the Fighting Irish. If USC were to lose in November, it could hurt the Trojans’ chances of making the playoff more than in September.

Although the USC-Notre Dame matchup is one of the oldest rivalries, the Trojans are looking for the best path to earn a playoff appearance.

