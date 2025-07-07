Chicago Bears' Caleb Williams Maturity Under Scrutiny Before NFL Training Camp
Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams has high potential, but he struggled in his rookie season. The former USC Trojans quarterback is preparing for his second year in the NFL, and the offseason has been filled with various conversations surrounding him.
Williams and the Bears had a 5-12 record, finishing last in the NFC North. One of the biggest issues was the amount of time that Williams held onto the ball, resulting in him taking too many sacks. In 2024, Williams was sacked 68 times, one of the most as a rookie quarterback.
Another area that needs improvement may be Williams’s accountability for himself. On Sunday, ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler appeared on SportsCenter to discuss Williams needing to take more accountability and being more mature on the field.
“Football maturity is going to be a big thing for him,” Fowler said. “Leaguewide, talking to other teams who are watching it closely because the ability is massive, but how does he comfort himself on the field? The Bears have already been working with him on body language, how you’re handling yourself in the huddle, on the sidelines when a play doesn’t go right. And the word of Chicago is he’s handling himself well there.”
Despite struggling, Williams passed for 3,541 yards and 20 touchdowns. He only threw six interceptions and finished the season with a 62.5 completion percentage. The way Williams is safe with the ball demonstrates his talent and accuracy, but he has to work on knowing when it is time to throw the ball away and end the play.
One of the reasons Williams has been in the media this offseason is due to excerpts from Author and ESPN reporter Seth Wickersham’s book, American Kings: A Biography of the Quarterback, being released. Within the book, there was a lot of information about his draft process, and he spoke about watching film by himself.
When it came to during the football season, it was not the easiest season for Williams. Speaking about watching film by himself, indicated that former Bears offensive coordinator, Shane Waldron, did not help him with it. Waldron was let go on Nov. 12, with former coach Matt Eberflus fired later in the month. Without stability on the coaching staff, it is a challenge for a rookie quarterback, but there is hope for the future.
“Some of the previous Bears coaches were not overly thrilled, I was told, that he made public that he was watching film by himself. They felt like he could’ve handled that a little better from an accountability standpoint. So those are all things people are watching, but word is this offseason he’s been great, really taken to Ben Johnson’s hard, aggressive coaching,” Fowler said.
Despite the challenges in his rookie season, there are high hopes for Williams in year two. The former USC quarterback has one of the best offensive-minded coaches in the new Bears coach, Ben Johnson. Johnson could be the key to unlocking the potential of Williams.
Through the Bears' minicamp, while Williams is still growing as a player, he has been performing well, and the off-the-field conversation is not bleeding into his on-field work. Chicago brought in an offensive line to protect Williams, and will have first-round wide receiver Rome Odunze ready to take a step forward in year two. The Bears are playing in a tough NFC North, but have the potential to compete.
Williams and the Chicago Bears will kick off the 2025 season against the Minnesota Vikings and fellow second-year quarterback J.J. McCarthy.