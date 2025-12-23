Keyshawn Johnson Shares Blunt Assessment Of USC Trojans, Notre Dame Rivalry Ending

The USC Trojans and Notre Dame Fighting Irish have had an ongoing dispute over the scheduling of their annual rivalry game. The rivalry is reportedly not going to be played in 2026, as the Fighting Irish and BYU Cougars are entering a schedule agreement, which puts the game against USC in jeopardy.

USC and Notre Dame have been playing each other since 1926, with only two breaks due to unforeseen circumstances. As it is a beloved rivalry, the two sides not facing off in 2026 have drawn considerable criticism.

Jan 25, 2015; Phoenix, AZ, USA; ESPN commentator Keyshawn Johnson before the 2015 Pro Bowl at University of Phoenix Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images | Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

USC alumnus Keyshawn Johnson posted his reaction to the rivalry ending on social media, expressing his disbelief.

“I’ve heard it all, I’ve seen it all, I can’t believe what I just heard. But I just heard that we’re not playing Notre Dame. I think the series is getting ready to end in the next year or so,” Johnson said. “Here’s what I'mma say, man, I don’t know what the F is going on with our athletic department, okay, we got people in there that are not Trojans, that don’t know anything about being a Trojan running our athletic department.”

“We got a head coach that knows nothing about being a Trojan. Why don’t we just not play football? How about that? We not gonna play Notre Dame again until possibly 2030, is what I’m understanding. That doesn’t make any sense.”

Nov 8, 2025; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish head coach Marcus Freeman reacts after a touchdown against the Navy Midshipmen during the first half at Notre Dame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Michael Caterina-Imagn Images | Michael Caterina-Imagn Images

Frustration Growing With USC

With notable USC alumni such as Johnson speaking out against the athletic program, it raises the question of whether the Trojans are to blame.

The Trojans were reportedly attempting to move the rivalry earlier in the season, to face Notre Dame ahead of Big Ten conference play. With the argument being that USC travels a considerable amount since joining the Big Ten, wanting it earlier made sense.

Although it is fair to be frustrated if that was the only aspect of the rivalry ending, a new obstacle to the agreement emerged for USC in December. According to Yahoo Sports’ Ross Dellenger, last spring, the College Football Playoff officials signed a memorandum of understanding that Notre Dame will be assured of making the playoff if it is ranked in the top 12.

From USC's perspective, there was concern that the committee would be harsher on the Trojans for a late-season loss, keeping the program out of the playoff. This added to the Trojans' wanting to move the rivalry to earlier in the season, which Notre Dame would not agree to.

USC’s calculus changed considerably on the day of the CFP selection.



USC was already on the fence about a compromise.



Then concerns emerged over what the committee was rewarding vs punishing, a source said. Namely, how the committee might punish a late-season loss to ND. — Ryan Kartje (@RyanKartje) December 22, 2025

The Feeling That USC Is Running From The Competition

There is an argument to be made that the Trojans should have agreed not to move the game and prove they can defeat the Fighting Irish, potentially leading to a spot in the playoff.

Oct 28, 2023; Berkeley, California, USA; USC Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley before the game against the California Golden Bears at California Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

“If I can remember correctly, I had Lincoln Riley talking about ‘Well, I don’t know if I want to play them in the future.’ You ain't gonna be here in the future. Especially if you keep missing the playoff,” Johnson continued. “We running from teams now? We running from Notre Dame? Hell, why don’t we run from Oregon and Michigan and Ohio State and Wisconsin?”

“Why don’t we just not be in a conference? Won’t we pull that move and just play Sacramento State, won’t we play them type of teams?”

The Trojans are on a three-game losing streak against the Fighting Irish, with their last win over Notre Dame occurring in 2022. If the USC Trojans believe they are a playoff team, it is fair to argue the program should keep the rivalry and prove they can go in and beat Notre Dame.

Nov 30, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley and Notre Dame Fighting Irish head coach Marcus Freeman shake hands after the game at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Beating Notre Dame could not only put USC in the playoff but boost their ranking and possibly knock their rival out of the CFP. The game is already a fan favorite, but putting the playoff on the line for both teams would add to the excitement of the annual matchup.

On the other hand, USC coach Lincoln Riley and the program are looking to do what it takes to earn a playoff bid. If the athletic department and Riley believe this is the best path to the playoff, that implies they are doing what is best for the USC Trojans.

