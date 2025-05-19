What Mater Dei 4-Star Recruit Danny Lang Said About USC Trojans, Ohio State, Texas
The USC Trojans are recruiting the top class of 2027 prospects early. One target the Trojans are pushing for is, California four-star cornerback Danny Lang.
Several schools have offered Lang as he is one of the top prospects from the class of 2027. Per the On3 Industry Rankings, Lang is the No. 24 cornerback, the No. 21 player from California, and the No. 180 recruit in the nation. Lang has received offers from several schools including Notre Dame, Ohio State, Texas, Oregon, and other top programs in the nation.
Lang plays high school football for Mater Dei and has a mutual interest in the USC Trojans as an in-state school. The four-star athlete is being recruited the most by USC cornerback coach Trovon Reed. Reed and USC are doing well early in Lang’s recruitment and the Trojans are among his early top schools.
“I went to USC this spring and the coaches there are recruiting me hard. I was up there twice and USC is one of the top schools on my list,” Lang told On3. “The coaches are building relationships with me, they are trying to build something special there and I like what they are doing.”
“Trovon Reed is recruiting me and I probably have the best relationship with him so far. He is a cool guy, he is fun to talk to and he knows what he is talking about. I will be back at USC in June.”
The USC Trojans have yet to receive a commitment from the recruiting class of 2027. USC coach Lincoln Riley and the team have stepped up with their recruiting the past couple of years between the 2025 and 2026 classes.
MORE: USC Trojans Favorites To Land Five-Star Power Forward Recruit Jacy Abii?
MORE: Ranking Big Ten Quarterbacks: Penn State's Drew Allar, USC Trojans’ Jayden Maiava
MORE: USC Trojans Updated Recruiting Rankings After Mater Dei's Shaun Scott Commitment
The Trojans are looking to bring a player in early that can get the momentum going early with the 2027 class. Four-star cornerback Brandon Lockhart committed to USC in 2023, the first of the 2026 recruiting class. Lockhart has been a big element in recruiting players and one of the reasons why USC is having success recruiting.
The Trojans are looking to bring in a player who can have a similar role as Lockhart, who can help bring in more of the top recruits, which could be Lang. Lang spoke about USC’s recruiting class of 2026, and how that is a big factor in why he is interested in the program.
“Man, I think USC 2026 is big, because they got a lot coming in,” Lang told On3. “I think they can build and get to that top spot with where our state is at right now. You know, with us 2027’s coming in, I think for sure we can be at that top spot.”
While the USC Trojans are among his top schools and have the edge being the in-state program, the Ohio State Buckeyes are also high on Lang’s list. The Buckeyes' offer was a special one for Lang, as a dream school for him growing up. The Texas Longhorns and Oregon Ducks will also be schools to watch for during Lang’s recruitment.
“I grew up watching Ohio State. It was my dream school, so that is a big offer for me. Getting an offer from my favorite team puts Ohio State high on my board. I will be up there on June 1.” Lang said.
“Texas and Oregon are two others. Texas was the first school to offer me and I want to get out there. Oregon is a school I am planning to visit this summer. It is a great program and a lot of Mater Dei guys are there.”
While it is early in the recruitment process for Lang, the four-star recruit understands what he is looking for in a program. Lang is looking for a program with strong academics, and a where he has strong chemistry with the players and staff. Lang’s commitment may not come too soon, as he wants to take his time and make sure he is making the right decision.
USC's 2026 recruiting class ranks No. 2 behind top-ranked LSU. With an early commitment from Lang, the Trojans can get off to a hot start for 2027.