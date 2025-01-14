USC Trojans Battling Texas Longhorns For 4-Star Defensive Lineman Dylan Berymon
The USC Trojans have been building a strong recruiting class of 2026. Most recently, USC coach Lincoln Riley and the Trojans received a commitment from four-star running back Shahn Alston. Now the team is making a strong push for four-star defensive lineman Dylan Berymon.
Per the On3 Industry Rankings, Berymon is ranked No. 232 nationally, the No. 23 defensive lineman, and the No. 7 player from the state of Louisiana. Despite being from Louisiana, LSU is currently considered his No. 3 school. The top two schools in the running for the four-star lineman are the USC Trojans and the Texas Longhorns.
USC defensive line Eric Henderson has been a big part of the recruitment of Berymon. Henderson has recruited some big players on the defensive side of the ball, such as class of 2025 five-star defensive lineman Jahkeem Stewart. Stewart is another player from Louisiana, and Henderson was a big factor in him choosing USC over LSU. Stewart and Berymon participated in the Rivals Camp Series together in 2024.
Berymon talked with On3 about Henderson’s role in why USC is in the top two for him.
“Him being from Louisiana, he knows how players from Louisiana are,” Berymon said. “He’s a good coach.”
Berymon has visited the Trojans two times this season, both on unofficial visits. He visited on Oct. 11 and Nov. 15.
Berymon went on to discuss what he is looking for in a program as he considers schools.
“I want to choose a place where I can call home, a place where my family is able to come to the games and a place with a good feeling,” Baerymon told On3. “I want to go there and play and I don’t want to go into the transfer portal.”
Berymon is waiting to finish official visits before making a final decision. The lineman has Junior Day visits with Missouri and Texas this month. While USC, Texas, and LSU lead the pack, the Texas A&M Aggies have remained in contact with Berymon and are seriously being considered.
There are appeals to both Texas and USC. The Longhorns made the College Football Playoffs, making it to the semifinals. The Trojans did not make the playoffs but did win the Las Vegas Bowl against Texas A&M. USC’s defense was a tough competitor under coach D’Anton Lynn and kept the Trojans in many games.
The USC Trojans are building a strong class of 2026, especially on the defensive side of the ball. Riley and USC have received commitments from linebacker Xavier Griffin, defensive lineman Braeden Jones, and cornerbacks RJ Sermons and Brandon Lockhart, all four-star recruits. The Trojans are up to eight commitments from the class of 2026.
The USC Trojans have the No. 2 recruiting class of 2026, per the On3 Industry Rankings. They sit behind just the Oregon Ducks. The Longhorns have only received two commitments from the 2026 recruiting class, one is a five-star and one four-star.
There is no timetable for Berymon’s decision, but it will take some time. His top five schools may be released in February. A final decision will not come until he has finished taking official visits to schools.
