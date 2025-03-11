Why California 4-Star Recruit Trent Mosley Committed To USC Trojans Over Notre Dame
The USC Trojans stay hot on the recruiting trail, landing a commitment from Santa Margarita (Calif.) four-star receiver Trent Mosley over rival Notre Dame on Tuesday. Mosley is the No. 180 overall prospect, No. 30 receiver and No. 22 player in the state of California according to the On3 Industry Rankings.
"Coach Dennis Simmons, our relationship grew throughout the season, plus the addition of Chad Bowden and coach Chad Savage, the relationship started to grow even more," Mosley told 247Sports. "It's started to grow which I liked, and I feel like that's what's helped."
Mosley is the second player from Santa Margarita to commit to USC over the last month, joining four-star edge Simote Katoanga. Santa Margarita is coached by former USC Heisman trophy winning quarterback Carson Palmer, who took over for his alma mater in December. Mosley is also the second receiver in the Trojans 2026 class, joining Sierra Canyon (Calif.) three-star Ja'Myron Baker.
Mosley has been a standout player for Santa Margarita playing in the gauntlet that is the Trinity League, the toughest conference in the country featuring schools like Mater Dei, St. John Bosco and Orange Lutheran. He was named Trinity League Player of the Year as a sophomore after reeling in 81 receptions for 1,282 yards and 11 touchdowns. He also added 270 rushing yards and 15 touchdowns. This past season as junior, Mosley caught 61 passes for 908 yards and eight touchdowns, despite missing four games.
Notre Dame was considered the favorite to land the highly sought-after Orange County product early in the recruiting process, both of parents played collegiately there. His father, Emmett Mosley IV, played football from 1993-1996 and his mother was a decorated soccer player, winning the Hermann Trophy for the Irish in 1996 as the country's most outstanding female soccer player.
However, since the turn of the new year the Trojans began to emerge as the leaders in his recruitment, thanks to some big-time hires. Savage came over from Colorado State to be USC's tight ends/inside receivers coach. He is thought out is high regard by coaches in Southern California and is known as an elite recruiter.
Bowden has put an emphasis on rebuilding a fence around California in recruiting, the same way Pete Carroll did during the Trojans dominate run in the 2000s since he joined the staff as the Trojans general manager in January and Mosley was high on their priority list for the 2026 cycle. Mosley was part of a stacked list of recruits that were on campus in early February for the Trojans Junior Day event. He raved about his time on campus.
"I really enjoyed spending time with the coaches and hearing more about the vision. It feels like they are close to building something special," Mosley told On3.
It was reported by On3 that the talented pass-catcher was back on USC's campus last week.
USC now holds 13 commitments in their 2026 class, including one five-star and seven four-stars. They have the No. 1 ranked class on every major recruiting site, On3 Industry Rankings, 247Sports and Rivals.