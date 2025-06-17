USC Trojans, Lincoln Riley Close To Finishing 2026 Recruiting Class?
Ever since hiring Chad Bowden to become the program's next general manager, the USC Trojans have been nearly unstoppable on the recruiting front and are looking for one final piece to their wide receiver recruiting class, which is among the best in the nation already. Can the Trojans land either four-star receiver Jalen Lott or Ethan "Bobbie" Feaster as they put the finishing touches on the 2026 recruiting class?
USC coach Lincoln Riley, a known offensive guru, has been able to recruit the position at an extremely high level dating back to his time at Oklahoma and now has the Trojans on the verge of landing another extremely talented pass catcher to their top ranked recruiting class according to 247Sports.
Steve Wiltfong of On3 said that the Trojans are in search of one final piece to their wide receiver recruiting class, which already stacks up against any other class in the country with four commits.
"USC would probably need to rally in these recruitments to land Feaster or Lott, but we’ve seen them already do it several times this cycle with the likes of five-star tight end Mark Bowman, cornerback Elbert Hill and offensive tackle Keenyi Pepe who are the three jewels of the class," Wiltfong said.
With 29 commits, it appears as though the Trojans are narrowing in on their top targets at certain positions like receiver.
The No. 4 wide receiver and No. 40 player in the country according to 247Sports Composite rankings, Feaster has been one of the most talked about recruits in the recruiting cycle for a couple of years and for good reason. He holds 53 offers and is being pursued by a pair of SEC powerhouses in Alabama and LSU.
Gabe Brooks of 247Sports said that Lott, the No. 5 athlete and No. 49 player in the country, could eventually warrant NFL Draft considerations if he continues his development on either side of the ball. USC is recruiting Lott to be a wide receiver.
MORE: USC Trojans Favorites For Elite Linebacker Recruit Talanoa Ili Over UCLA Bruins?
MORE: Chicago Bears' Caleb Williams, Colston Loveland Growing Under Ben Johnson's Plan
MORE: USC Trojans, Lincoln Riley Expectations Compared To Ohio State, Alabama Crimson Tide
"Highly productive receiver. Displays high-pointing acumen, ball-tracking skill, hands-catching consistency, and plucking dexterity. Ideally would see more open-field elusiveness; often relies on slippery tendon strength to extend plays...projects to the high-major level as a potential impact player who could develop into a coveted NFL Draft prospect," Brooks said.
USC holds four wide receiver pledges, with three of them coming from in-state prospects. Their highest-rated commit at the position is four-star Trent Mosley, the No. 10 wide receiver and No. 106 player in the class according to 247Sports rankings.
One of the most underrated commits in all of the Trojans' 2026 recruiting class is four-star wide receiver Luc Weaver. Ranked as the No. 44 wide receiver in the recruiting cycle, he could move up in updated rankings by the time he signs with USC.
The strength of the Trojans' recruiting class arguably lies on the offensive side of the ball with the amount of depth at each position. Another addition at wide receiver, whether it be Feaster or Lott, would be an impactful addition to USC's 2026 recruiting class.