All Trojans

USC Trojans, Lincoln Riley Close To Finishing 2026 Recruiting Class?

The USC Trojans have one of the best recruiting classes in college football. With four wide receivers currently committed, USC coach Lincoln Riley and the Trojans are reportedly looking to add only one more receiver to their 2026 class.

Gabriel Duarte

Nov 18, 2023; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley during the third quarter against the UCLA Bruins at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jason Parkhurst-Imagn Images
Nov 18, 2023; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley during the third quarter against the UCLA Bruins at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jason Parkhurst-Imagn Images / Jason Parkhurst-Imagn Images
In this story:

Ever since hiring Chad Bowden to become the program's next general manager, the USC Trojans have been nearly unstoppable on the recruiting front and are looking for one final piece to their wide receiver recruiting class, which is among the best in the nation already. Can the Trojans land either four-star receiver Jalen Lott or Ethan "Bobbie" Feaster as they put the finishing touches on the 2026 recruiting class?

USC coach Lincoln Riley, a known offensive guru, has been able to recruit the position at an extremely high level dating back to his time at Oklahoma and now has the Trojans on the verge of landing another extremely talented pass catcher to their top ranked recruiting class according to 247Sports.

f
DeSoto's Ethan Feaster warms up after halftime during Friday's game at the Alamodome on Sept. 13, 2024, in San Antonio, Texas. / Angela Piazza/Caller-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Steve Wiltfong of On3 said that the Trojans are in search of one final piece to their wide receiver recruiting class, which already stacks up against any other class in the country with four commits.

"USC would probably need to rally in these recruitments to land Feaster or Lott, but we’ve seen them already do it several times this cycle with the likes of five-star tight end Mark Bowman, cornerback Elbert Hill and offensive tackle Keenyi Pepe who are the three jewels of the class," Wiltfong said.

With 29 commits, it appears as though the Trojans are narrowing in on their top targets at certain positions like receiver.

The No. 4 wide receiver and No. 40 player in the country according to 247Sports Composite rankings, Feaster has been one of the most talked about recruits in the recruiting cycle for a couple of years and for good reason. He holds 53 offers and is being pursued by a pair of SEC powerhouses in Alabama and LSU.

Gabe Brooks of 247Sports said that Lott, the No. 5 athlete and No. 49 player in the country, could eventually warrant NFL Draft considerations if he continues his development on either side of the ball. USC is recruiting Lott to be a wide receiver.

MORE: USC Trojans Favorites For Elite Linebacker Recruit Talanoa Ili Over UCLA Bruins?

MORE: Chicago Bears' Caleb Williams, Colston Loveland Growing Under Ben Johnson's Plan

MORE: USC Trojans, Lincoln Riley Expectations Compared To Ohio State, Alabama Crimson Tide

"Highly productive receiver. Displays high-pointing acumen, ball-tracking skill, hands-catching consistency, and plucking dexterity. Ideally would see more open-field elusiveness; often relies on slippery tendon strength to extend plays...projects to the high-major level as a potential impact player who could develop into a coveted NFL Draft prospect," Brooks said.

j
Dec 2, 2022; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley reacts against the Utah Utes in the first half of the Pac-12 Championship at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

USC holds four wide receiver pledges, with three of them coming from in-state prospects. Their highest-rated commit at the position is four-star Trent Mosley, the No. 10 wide receiver and No. 106 player in the class according to 247Sports rankings.

One of the most underrated commits in all of the Trojans' 2026 recruiting class is four-star wide receiver Luc Weaver. Ranked as the No. 44 wide receiver in the recruiting cycle, he could move up in updated rankings by the time he signs with USC.

The strength of the Trojans' recruiting class arguably lies on the offensive side of the ball with the amount of depth at each position. Another addition at wide receiver, whether it be Feaster or Lott, would be an impactful addition to USC's 2026 recruiting class.

Recommended Articles

feed

Published
Gabriel Duarte
GABRIEL DUARTE

Residing in Los Angeles, Gabriel Duarte is a senior at Cal State Northridge and is pursuing a degree in broadcast journalism. Gabriel is passionate about college athletics and is a writer for USC Trojans on SI and Oregon Ducks on SI. Gabriel has covered many college sporting events around the Southern California area including basketball and football for USC. Gabriel also writes for his local newspaper on high school sports.

Home/Football