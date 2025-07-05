Why 4-Star Recruit Ethan "Boobie" Feaster Committed to USC Trojans, Lincoln Riley
The USC Trojans landed the commitment of class of 2026 recruit Ethan “Boobie” Feaster on Friday. Feaster is the 31st commit for the Trojans class of 2026.
Feaster is a 6-1, 180 pound wide receiver out of DeSoto, Texas. He is rated as a four-star recruit and ranked as the No. 4 wide receiver in the class of 2026 according to 247Sports Composite rankings.
What stood out about USC that made Feaster commit to them?
Ethan “Boobie” Feaster Commits to USC Trojans
Lincoln Riley and the USC Trojans got exciting news on Friday. Four-star wide receiver Ethan “Boobie” Feaster told Hayes Fawcett on Rivals that he would be committing to USC. Feaster chose the USC Trojans over the Alabama Crimson Tide, Texas A&M Aggies, and LSU Tigers.
“They (USC) showed me the difference between all of the other 2026 receivers and me,” Feaster told On3. “They told me I was the best wide receiver in the class, no matter the 2025’s, 2026’s, or 2027’s and that meant a lot.”
Feaster thinks very highly of USC wide receivers coach Dennis Simmons and the prestige that comes with being a USC Trojan.
“If you lookout the history of USC, they have the most Heisman at a school (with eight). Coach Simmons has worked with so many greats; Dede Westbrook, Michael Crabtree, CeeDee Lamb. These are hall of famers,” Feaster said. “They have a great school and education for sure. People look at USC education and it’s different from all the others.”
Feaster noted that with Lincoln Riley as coach, he knows the ball will be in the air more often than not. Additionally, the way he and his family was treated by the coaching staff and university throughout this recruiting process is clearly a big reason why he made this decision.
“Coach Riley is going to throw the ball. I’ve been close with members of their 2026 class and I have a great relationship with Coach Simmons,” Feaster said. “They took care of me and my parents, and showing their value played a big part.”
MORE: USC Trojans Battling UCLA Bruins For 5-Star Recruit Jason Crowe Jr. For Top-10 Ranked Class
MORE: USC Trojans, Lincoln Riley Ranked: Most Under Pressure In College Football?
MORE: EXCLUSIVE: USC Trojans Recruit Madden Riordan Details 'Surreal' Visit On Birthday Weekend
USC Trojans With 31st Class of 2026 Commitment
The USC Trojans have a nation leading 31 commitments for the 2026 recruiting class. This class is ranked No. 1 overall per 247Sports’ 2026 recruiting rankings.
There are a pair of five-star commits; offensive tackle Keenyi Pepe and tight end Mark Bowman. To go along with them now with Feaster, are 17 four-star commits.
Trojans fans all around the country are hoping that this recruiting class can be the start of something special. It has been a rough past two seasons for USC, who has just squeaked into two bowl games. They went 7-5 in 2023 and 6-6 in 2024. Will this recruiting momentum propel them back into conference and national championship contention?