Elite Running Back Recruit KJ Edwards To Commit To Texas, Texas A&M Over USC Trojans?
The USC Trojans have been putting together an elite recruiting class of 2026. While USC coach Lincoln Riley has done well bringing in players, four-star running back KJ Edwards is leaning in a different direction.
Among the class of 2026, Edwards is the No. 33 recruit in the nation, the No. 3 running back, and the No. 3 player from Texas, per the On3 Industry Rankings. Being from Carthage (TX.), the Texas Longhorns and the Texas A&M Aggies have remained the top schools in communication with Edwards.
Edwards spoke to On3 about what is going into his decision-making process, and which schools are standing out the most to him so far.
“I haven’t narrowed my list down or anything yet, but I know Texas and Texas A&M will get official visits. Those two are recruiting me hard, they are doing all they can to build relationships and I am feeling good about those two schools,” Edwards told On3.
Texas coach Steve Sarkisian and the Longhorns are coming off a College Football Playoff semifinal loss. While the Aggies and Longhorns are the front runners, Edwards is not settling on a decision yet and is planning to take his time.
“You only go through this process once, so I do want to get out, see something different schools and see what it is like,” Edwards said. “Clemson, Georgia, Stanford and some others have mentioned visits, but nothing is set up right now. USC is another one. All are great schools and I could see great things. I want to give all the schools that recruit me hard a chance.”
Edwards had unofficial visits with Texas and SMU so far. There is still time for Riley and the Trojans to sway Edwards if he chooses to head out west for a visit. Edwards wants to go somewhere where he feels he is the right fit and can help him make it into the NFL.
“When I commit, it will be about God’s choice, but for me, I am about relationships and who can coach me up for the NFL. Those are the two main things for me. It will be about the fit for me and my parents too,” Edwards said regarding what is going into his decision.
The other schools recruiting hard for the four-star running back are Oregon, Tennessee, and Michigan. Edwards is taking his time to make his decision but will make it before the 2025 football season.
“I will make a decision around June or July, then worry only about football only in the fall,” Edwards told On3. “I will be at Texas on Jan. 25, then take some visits in the spring and summer before making my decision.
It will be important for Riley and the Trojans to remain in communication with Edwards to keep him interested throughout the process. Persuading him to visit USC in the spring will be crucial.
USC is off to a hot start with the class of 2026. The Trojans are ranked No. 2 in the nation per On3. They sit behind the No. 1 ranked Oregon Ducks. USC has secured eight commitments, five of which are four-star players. Among the four-star recruits, Riley and the Trojans have received a commitment from running back Shahn Alston.
