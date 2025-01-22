Why Will Howard Transferred To Ohio State Buckeyes Over USC Trojans, Miami Hurricanes
The Ohio State Buckeyes defeated the Notre Dame Fighting Irish, 34-23 in the College Football National Championship. Buckeyes quarterback Will Howard had a near-perfect game. Howard transferred to Ohio State and in one season helped earn a championship.
Howard transferred from Kansas State following the 2023 season. Before transferring to Ohio State, two other schools were in the mix, the USC Trojans and the Miami Hurricanes. Howard appeared on the Pat McAfee Show, discussing his experience in the transfer portal.
Howard talked about deciding between declaring for the 2024 NFL Draft or entering the portal. He felt like there was a lot more he could do and wanted to pick a place that could help boost his stock and get into the NFL.
“Going into that last year (2023 season), I was really expecting to hopefully have a good year, build upon the Big 12 Championship year, and hopefully go to the Draft. But obviously coming out of the year I didn’t feel like my draft stock was where I felt like my talent level and my potential was,” Howard said.
Howard wanted to go to a school that could not only improve his draft stock but somewhere where he could compete for a national championship.
It was known at the time that USC was interested in Howard. In Dec. 2024, USC coach Lincoln Riley met with Howard, and the quarterback visited the campus. USC was looking to replace quarterback Caleb Williams, a Heisman winner who was expected to be the No. 1 overall draft pick. Howard visited the same day as USC Trojans safety Kamari Ramsey and running back Woody Marks.
“At first, a bunch of people started reaching out when I first entered, but it really came down to really Miami, USC and (Ohio State). And when I was looking at it, the two things I said I wanted to do was compete for a natty and elevate my draft stock,” Howard said. “There was no place that came close to that in terms of either of those things like Ohio State."
In the end, Howard committed to the Ohio State Buckeyes on Jan. 4, 2024, and Riley and the Trojans stuck with quarterback Miller Moss. The Trojans did secure a quarterback in the portal, bringing in former UNLV quarterback Jayden Maiava. Moss ended up being benched ahead of USC’s bye week, and Maiva became the starter on No. 16 against the Nebraska Cornhuskers.
Moss has since entered the portal and transferred to Louisville. Maiava is predicted to be the starter in 2025 but will compete with five-star freshman Husan Longstreet and Utah transfer Sam Huard for the role.
It worked out for Howard in the end, as he not only won the National Championship, but he had a strong performance. Howard completed 17 passes out of just 21 attempts for 231 yards and two touchdowns. Howard never lost the ball through any turnover and used his legs when needed, rushing for 57 yards. Howard is now a player to watch in the 2025 NFL Draft, as his draft stock has likely risen after his performance.
