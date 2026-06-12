Four-Star Recruit Major Stokes Turns Heads During USC Invite-Only Camp

Los Angeles — USC held an invite-only camp on Thursday, June 11, at Howard Jones Field.

The Trojans saw two 2027 commits in four-star cornerback Aaryn “J.O.” Washington and four-star defensive lineman Alifeleti “Tolo” Tuihalamaka, and an impressive list of recruits from the 2028, 2029 and 2030 class make their way to campus.

Aug 30, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley watches from the sidelines against the Missouri State Bears in the first half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Every coach and personnel member was down on the field. Position coaches took recruits through drills for an hour and a half. USC coach Lincoln Riley and general manager Chad Bowden were actively moving around to different positions and getting an up-close look at several top prospects.

Southern Cal had a ton of local recruits workout but also multiple out-of-state blue-chip prospects.

Major Stokes Makes Strong Impression on USC Coach

Nov 2, 2024; Seattle, Washington, USA; USC Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley stands on the sideline during the fourth quarter against the Washington Huskies at Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images | Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images

One of the players multiple USC staff members highlighted before the workout began was Orem (Utah) 2028 four-star edge Major Stokes. The 6-5.5, 240-pounder is rated as the No. 74 overall prospect, No. 11 edge and No. 2 player in Utah according to the 247Sports Composite Rankings.

Stokes looked impressive going through drills with defensive ends coach Shaun Nua. He displayed clean and quick footwork. He’s technically sound, so much so, Nua asked him to do a drill again just to get another look.

The USC coach made it clear that he was a big fan of the Utah native during drills. Stokes will certainly be a name to keep an eye on for the Trojans in the 2028 class.

Stokes picked up an offer from USC on April 29. Oklahoma and UCLA extended offers the same day. Since then, Miami, Alabama, Oregon, Washington, Tennessee and Texas A&M, among others have joined the mix since then.

Another Utah Standout at Southern Cal

USC Trojans inside receivers/tight ends coach Chad Savage | USC Trojans inside receivers/tight ends coach Chad Savage

Stokes wasn’t the only top 100 prospect from Utah that was at USC on Thursday.

Timpview (Utah) four-star receiver Dennis Tua’one, the No. 76 overall prospect, No. 10 receiver and No. 3 player in Utah according to the Rivals Industry Rankings, made his first ever visit to USC and was able to workout with inside receivers/tight ends coach Chad Savage.

“Good to be on campus today. Learning from some of the best in the business. Hard to beat a staff that’s produced 4 Biletnikoff WRs,” Tua’one wrote on X.

The Trojans recent receiver development is also something that has caught Tua’one’s attention. Makai Lemon became the third USC receiver to be selected in the first round in the last five years when the Philadelphia Eagles selected him with the No. 20 overall pick in April’s draft, joining Drake London and Jordan Addison.

Tua’one has good size at 6-foot-1 and 185 pounds. He’s a natural hands catcher with a good catch radius. The four-star recruit is a smooth route runner with great change-of-direction ability.

Tua’one won’t be at USC this weekend, but he will spend the next several days in Los Angeles for the OT7 Finals and get a better feel of life in Southern California.

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