A Major Recruiting Flip From Oregon Could Follow Danny Lang To USC

USC just landed another major Southern California recruit and it could trigger something bigger. Four-star Mater Dei cornerback Danny Lang’s commitment doesn’t just strengthen the Trojans’ 2027 class. It may directly impact their pursuit of Oregon Ducks commit Drew Fielder. More importantly, it reinforces a trend: USC is taking back control of its backyard.

Lang, a 5-foot-11, 160-pound corner ranked as the No. 7 CB in the 2027 class by 247Sports, chose the Trojans over Oregon and Ohio State. As a junior at Mater Dei, he recorded 31 tackles, one tackle for loss, one fumble recovery, and 10 pass breakups. Production that matches his rising national profile. That decision continues a growing pattern as USC has repeatedly beaten Oregon for top California talent, and the gap is starting to show.

USC Reclaims Southern California Pipeline

Aug 30, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley watches from the sidelines against the Missouri State Bears in the first half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

USC coach Lincoln Riley’s program is making a clear statement that elite in-state prospects are staying home again. Lang is the latest example, but earlier this month, five-star athlete Honor Fa’alave-Johnson also committed to USC over Oregon, Texas, Miami, LSU, and Notre Dame. Landing the top player in California matters, but doing it while beating a direct recruiting rival matters even more.

This isn’t new territory either. USC has a long-standing pipeline with Mater Dei, one of the nation’s premier high school programs. Adding Lang continues that tradition while reinforcing credibility with future prospects in the region.

At the same time, the Trojans have already shown they can flip talent from Oregon. In the 2026 cycle, USC flipped four-star quarterback Jonas Williams and defensive lineman Tomuhini Topui from the Ducks, key moves that helped secure the No. 1 overall recruiting class. Whether the Ducks want to acknowledge it or not, the reality is that a power shift is in motion in favor of the Trojans.

Why Drew Fielder Could Be Next

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning, left, and USC head coach Lincoln Riley shake hands before the game as the Oregon Ducks host the USC Trojans on Nov. 22, 2025, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Now the focus turns to four-star offensive tackle Drew Fielder. Fielder, a 6-foot-6, 280-pound Anaheim native, is currently committed to Oregon. However, he has visited USC multiple times this spring and continues to keep the Trojans firmly in the mix. Proximity plays a role, but so does momentum and USC is building off both.

Fielder is ranked as the No. 10 offensive tackle and a top-100 overall player in the 2027 class. He’s also one of the cornerstone pieces of Oregon’s current group that currently ranks as the 9th best recruiting class right now according to Rivals 2027 Industry Ranking football Team Recruiting Rankings, which makes this battle even more significant.

Nov 16, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley watches game action against the Nebraska Cornhuskers during the first half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Here’s where Lang’s commitment becomes more than just a roster addition. It sends a message. After landing Lang, the Trojans have leapt the Ducks in the recruiting rankings, jumping up to 6th. USC is stacking local talent, winning head-to-head battles and creating an environment where staying home feels like the better move.

For a player like Fielder, who is already familiar with the program and geographically close, that message carries weight. USC doesn’t need to sell a vision anymore. It’s showing results. The Trojans already hold commitments from Quentin Hale, Eli Woodard, Aaron Washington, and Isaiah Vandermade. Add Lang and Fa’alave-Johnson, and the foundation is forming quickly.

Now comes the next step. If USC flips Fielder, it won’t just be another recruiting win. It will confirm a power shift in Southern California, one that Oregon once overtook, but is now slipping away.