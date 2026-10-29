USC Trojans' One Last Opportunity to Make an Impression on Recruits This Fall

USC will see a star-studded list of recruits make their way to the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on Saturday, Oct. 31 for a highly anticipated matchup against No. 2 Ohio State.

With coach Lincoln Riley on the brink of seeing his tenure end and the Trojans season hanging in the balance, they have one last oppurtunity to make an impression on recruits this fall.

Aug 29, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley reacts against the San Jose State Spartans in the first half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It all starts with the 2027 class, where 10 of USC's 14 commits will be in-attendance, headlined by five-star athlete Honor Fa'alave-Johnson, four-star receiver Quentin Hale, four-star cornerback Danny Lang, four-star safety Gavin Williams, receiver Roye Oliver, offensive tackle Drew Fielder and defensive lineman Tolo Tuihalamaka.

Avon Old Farms (Conn.) 2027 three-star linebacker commit Dylan Wafle, the younger brother of star freshman defensive end Luke Wafle, is making his first trip to Southern Cal this fall.

Four-star 2028 quarterback commit Trey Wright is also making a return trip this weekend and will look to get to work on recruiting other blue-chip prospects.

Trinity League to USC Pipeline

Santa Margarita (Calif.) 2028 four-star cornerback Ca'ron "Prime" Williams | Kendell Hollowell @Khollowell_

The Trinity League will once again be well-represented in week 9 as the Trojans hope to continue their pipeline with the premier conference in Southern California. Santa Margarita (Calif.) three-star defensive lineman and 2027 commit Isaia Vandermade will have a plethora of his teammates join him at the Coliseum.

Four-star 2028 cornerback Ca'ron "Prime" Williams has been frequent visitor over the years. Three-star receiver Grant Mosley, the younger brother of star freshman receiver Trent Mosley, is another member of the 2028 class on the visitor list. And then there's an impressive list of underclassmen, including 2029 defensive lineman Kingston Jimmerson, and 2030 defensive end KJ Herndon, receiver Kiyan Callis and athlete Jayden Jack.

Lang will have several of his Mater Dei (Calif.) teammates with him. 2028 four-star safety Ace Leutele has also been a frequent visitor over the years. Four-star cornerback Troy Bishop has been a fast riser in the 2028 class, and the same can be said for running back Asir Nembhard in the 2029 class.

St. John Bosco (Calif.) three-star linebacker and 2027 commit Josiah Poyer is set to be joined by two of his teammates, 2028 four-star IOL Elisha Mueller and 2029 receiver Kuika Moaalii and safety Kingston Fatu. JSerra (Calif.) four-star offensive tackle Lincoln Fa'alafi is a top target in the 2028 class.

Other Top Prospects

Sep 4, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley watches against the Fresno State Bulldogs in the second half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Palos Verdes (Calif.) four-star safety Jalen Flowers headlines the 2028 targets. A local two-way star and top 100 recruit, Flowers is one of the best athletes on the West Coast regardless of class.

Orem (Utah) 2028 four-star defensive end Major Stokes is making his return to Los Angeles. Stokes was a recruit that the Trojans personnel and coaching staff could not stop raving about when he was on campus over the summer for their invite-only camp. His teammate, five-star and No. 1 rated offensive tackle Maui Tonata, is making the trip as well.

Graham-Kapowsin (Wash.) four-star receiver Jayce Halasz is a top 100 recruit in the 2028 class. West (Utah) four-star IOL Samiu Tauikivea and three-star defensive lineman Takeshi Savery are two more prospects in the 2028 class making the trip to Southern Cal.

A trio of 2028 California defensive backs, including Simi Valley three-star cornerback Micah Hannah, Orange Lutheran (Calif.) four-star safety Chauncey Washington II and Garces Memorial four-star safety Jackson Parker are legacies. All three of their dads played at USC.

Serra (Calif.) four-star cornerback Derrick Coleman and Salesian (Calif.) three-star cornerback Jordan Slye are two more notable defensive backs in the 2028 class on the visitor list.

The Trojans have made it known to Victor Valley (Calif.) 2029 running back Makai Buchanan on numerous occasions that he is a high-priority target. He will be joined by his teammate, 2030 receiver Ja'aron Thorpe, who is another talented freshman that received an offer when he was in the eighth grade this weekend.

Sierra Canyon (Calif.) 2029 receiver Lance Brown picked up and offer from USC this week. Crespi (Calif.) safety Antonio Glasby and Liberty (Calif.) edge Pierce Buckey are two more highly sought-after recruits that will be in-attendance. Vista Murrieta (Calif.) 2030 receiver Teagen People has already seen his recruitment takeoff as he approaches double-digit offers.

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