How USC Quarterback Jayden Maiava Can Boost His NFL Draft Stock vs. Ohio State

USC Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava can deliver a Halloween treat to NFL teams. Especially in the name of re-boosting his draft stock.

Maiava showed an improved, efficient side through the first seven games; throwing 18 touchdowns to three interceptions. But Wisconsin rose as the team knocking down his stock by intercepting him twice and sacking him five times in the 24-7 Badgers rout on Oct. 24.

Now looming is Maiava's biggest test yet in a loaded 2026 gauntlet for USC: No. 2 Ohio State, featuring its own high-profile future NFL Draft picks. Yet this Oct. 31 contest can reignite Maiava's draft stock and win back pro teams if he accomplishes these things on the football field.

Go After Ohio State's 2 Best Pro Prospects

Oct 10, 2026; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes defensive end Kenyatta Jackson Jr. (2) runs to the line during the second quarter against the Maryland Terrapins at Ohio Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Fortunately for Maiava, he won't need to face Ohio State's mammoth defensive trio of edge rusher Arvell Reese, linebacker Sonny Styles or safety Caleb Downs.

But he'll need to counter, arguably, OSU's next two top defensive draft picks: edge rusher Kenyatta Jackson Jr. and safety Jaylen McClain. Pro Football Focus is one outlet that's high on both talents.

"Ohio State draft prospects such as edge defender Kenyatta Jackson Jr. and safety Jaylen McClain have boosted their stock over the past couple of months. McClain didn't get off to a flying start, but he's grown more comfortable in his deep-roaming free safety role. He has earned an 85.2 PFF grade over his past four games," Daire Carragher of PFF wrote.

Oct 17, 2026; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes safety Jaylen McClain (8) reacts after a defensive stop during the first half against the Indiana Hoosiers at Merchants Bank Field at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Still, both defenders present Maiava with the perfect opportunity to try and expose both. Jackson is already listed as day-to-day following a previous injury against Indiana in that emotional road win on Oct. 24. Jackson, however, lacks an ideal rush plan and tends to rely more on effort and instincts. Maiava can hit him with pump fakes, as that trait tends to freeze defenders who rely more on athleticism than technique.

McClain certainly held his own against Indiana, which shows he'll be a force on the field against USC. However, he's lacking in effectively covering tight ends and intermediate routes in general. Maiava having a healthy Mark Bowman at tight end can certainly exploit McClain here. Or, coach Lincoln Riley can scheme up intermediate mismatches with receivers Kayden Dixon-Wyatt and Trent Mosley too to gain separation against McClain.

Jayden Maiava Works the Sidelines

Oct 24, 2026; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; USC Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) drops back to pass against the Wisconsin Badgers during the first half at Camp Randall Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Anthony Wahl-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Maiava and Riley can pick up nuggets from the Indiana Hoosiers here, despite IU falling late to OSU.

Indiana wide receiver Charlie Becker and quarterback Josh Hoover worked the sidelines to their advantage against the Buckeyes. Most of Becker's receptions came along the hashmarks. That's how IU stayed in the game against OSU before the botched end zone lob attempt to receiver Nick Marsh.

Still, IU helped expose that flaw on the Buckeyes and nearly came away with a huge home win there. Maiava can get into a rhythm in working the sidelines with Mosley, Dixon-Wyatt, Tanook Hines and his other wideouts.

Jayden Maiava Stays Composed

Oct 3, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) looks to pass the ball against the Washington Huskies during the second half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Griffin Hooper-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Ohio State presents one of the few defenses that can overwhelm teams with athleticism and psyche. And both traits will test Maiava throughout the evening.

Maiava must show that he can stay calm in what will be the biggest game of his three-season Trojans career. He already delivered mixed results against a previously ranked Oregon bunch. But the Wisconsin contest delivered a huge hit to his draft trajectory.

This is the game where Maiava can reword the draft scouting reports attached to him. As it is, Texas quarterback Arch Manning briefly silenced doubters in leading the week two comeback victory over this same Ohio State team. Maiava delivering something similar will spark new day one of the draft conversations.

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