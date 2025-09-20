All Trojans

USC Trojans Pushing To Flip Elite Texas Longhorns Recruit

The USC Trojans are looking to improve their defense in their 2027 recruiting class, and USC coach Lincoln Riley and his staff are reportedly pushing to flip four-star EDGE and Texas Longhorns commit Taven Epps.

Caden Handwork

Sep 13, 2025; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley reacts during the first quarter against the Purdue Boilermakers at Ross-Ade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images
Sep 13, 2025; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley reacts during the first quarter against the Purdue Boilermakers at Ross-Ade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images / Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images
In this story:

The USC Trojans have one of the best recruiting classes for the 2026 cycle, but recruiting never stops for USC coach Lincoln Riley and the Trojans as they begin to shift their attention to 2027. There are several top recruits that the Trojans are interested in from the West Coast and across the country.

On3's Adam Gorney recently reported that four-star edge rusher Taven Epps from Tustin High School in California is a potential flip candidate for USC in the class of 2027.

Epps, a native of Boyd, Texas, and announced his commitment to the Longhorns on Apr. 6. It will be a challenge for the Trojans to flip him, as there is no imminent threat to steal him, according to Gorney.

USC Looks To Flip Four Star EDGE Rusher From Texas

Lincoln Riley USC Football USC Trojans D'Anton Lynn College Football Big Ten Football Texas Longhorns D'Anton Lynn recruiting
Aug 30, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley gestures during the game against the Missouri State Bears at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Epps committed to Texas over USC, Georgia, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Penn State, and many other schools. Epps would be a valuable addition to USC's defense, as they have shown great strides in the second season under defensive coordinator D'Anton Lynn.

The Trojans have commitments from elite defensive lineman in 2026, like four-stars Tomuhini Topui and Simote Katoanga, but stacking recruiting classes will give USC valuable depth along the defensive line.

While USC has also been known to have an efficient and explosive offense, it's been its defense that has held them back from competing for conference titles and College Football Playoff berths.

MORE: Big Ten Rival Could Complicate USC's No. 1 Ranked Recruiting Class

MORE: Surprising Analytics Predict USC vs. Michigan State

MORE: USC Coach Lincoln Riley Reveals Unfortunate Injury News Before Michigan State Game

Epps is set to make another visit to USC this weekend for the Trojans' Big Ten home opener against the Michigan State Spartans at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. USC may land some of his Tustin High School teammates, which could potentially sway his decision to flip his commitment from the Longhorns.

USC Trojans USC Football Texas Longhorns Texas Football College Football Big Ten Football recruiting class Taven Epps
Sep 6, 2025; Austin, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian and players hold up their horns with the fans during the singing of the Eyes of Texas after a victory over the San Jose State Spartans at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-Imagn Images / Scott Wachter-Imagn Images

Epps High School Career With Tustin

Through four games of his junior season with Tustin, Epps has recorded 28 total tackles, including four TFLs. Tustin has a 2-2 record on the season, and in Epps's high school career, the Tillers have recorded two nine-plus winning seasons.

Last season, Tustin finished first in the Delta League with a 5-0 record. In three years with Tustin, Epps has a career total of 104 tackles and 18 TFLs.

USC's Top Targets For The 2027 Recruiting Class

Lincoln Riley USC Football USC Trojans College Football recruiting class Big Ten Football 2027 targets Jailen Hill
Sep 13, 2025; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; Southern California Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) talks with Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley before the game against the Purdue Boilermakers at Ross-Ade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images / Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images

USC is targeting several of the nation's top prospects for their 2027 recruiting class. USC is interested in prospects from all across the country, but their four top targets for their 2026 recruiting class are from California, Texas, and Florida.

Four-star California prospects Honor Fa'alave-Johnson from Cathedral Catholic in San Diego and St. John Bosco's cornerback Jailen Hill highlight the list of USC's top targets for their 2027 recruiting class.

Four star EDGE rusher Zyron Forstall from IMG Academy and Lewisville High School cornerback Taelyn Mayo out of Texas are other top targets for the Trojans.

Recommended Articles

feed

Published
Caden Handwork
CADEN HANDWORK

Caden Handwork is a beat reporter for USC Trojans On SI. Caden graduated from Michigan State University with a B.A. in Journalism. He has previous experience writing NBA, NFL, MLB, and College Football content for FanSided as a Contributor. He is also written as a contributor for the Detroit Lions FanSided site, the SideLion Report. At Michigan State, Caden covered several MSU athletic events for Impact 89 FM, Spartan Sports Report, and Spartans Illustrated. He has covered Michigan State Basketball in the Champions Classic in Chicago and has covered Spartan Hockey in the last two NCAA Tournaments.

Home/Football