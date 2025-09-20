USC Trojans Pushing To Flip Elite Texas Longhorns Recruit
The USC Trojans have one of the best recruiting classes for the 2026 cycle, but recruiting never stops for USC coach Lincoln Riley and the Trojans as they begin to shift their attention to 2027. There are several top recruits that the Trojans are interested in from the West Coast and across the country.
On3's Adam Gorney recently reported that four-star edge rusher Taven Epps from Tustin High School in California is a potential flip candidate for USC in the class of 2027.
Epps, a native of Boyd, Texas, and announced his commitment to the Longhorns on Apr. 6. It will be a challenge for the Trojans to flip him, as there is no imminent threat to steal him, according to Gorney.
USC Looks To Flip Four Star EDGE Rusher From Texas
Epps committed to Texas over USC, Georgia, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Penn State, and many other schools. Epps would be a valuable addition to USC's defense, as they have shown great strides in the second season under defensive coordinator D'Anton Lynn.
The Trojans have commitments from elite defensive lineman in 2026, like four-stars Tomuhini Topui and Simote Katoanga, but stacking recruiting classes will give USC valuable depth along the defensive line.
While USC has also been known to have an efficient and explosive offense, it's been its defense that has held them back from competing for conference titles and College Football Playoff berths.
Epps is set to make another visit to USC this weekend for the Trojans' Big Ten home opener against the Michigan State Spartans at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. USC may land some of his Tustin High School teammates, which could potentially sway his decision to flip his commitment from the Longhorns.
Epps High School Career With Tustin
Through four games of his junior season with Tustin, Epps has recorded 28 total tackles, including four TFLs. Tustin has a 2-2 record on the season, and in Epps's high school career, the Tillers have recorded two nine-plus winning seasons.
Last season, Tustin finished first in the Delta League with a 5-0 record. In three years with Tustin, Epps has a career total of 104 tackles and 18 TFLs.
USC's Top Targets For The 2027 Recruiting Class
USC is targeting several of the nation's top prospects for their 2027 recruiting class. USC is interested in prospects from all across the country, but their four top targets for their 2026 recruiting class are from California, Texas, and Florida.
Four-star California prospects Honor Fa'alave-Johnson from Cathedral Catholic in San Diego and St. John Bosco's cornerback Jailen Hill highlight the list of USC's top targets for their 2027 recruiting class.
Four star EDGE rusher Zyron Forstall from IMG Academy and Lewisville High School cornerback Taelyn Mayo out of Texas are other top targets for the Trojans.