USC Trojans Finalists For 4-Star Recruit Jalen Lott, Battling Oregon Ducks

The USC Trojans are in the running for four-star recruit, wide receiver Jalen Lott. Lott is closing in on his college decision and is set to announce his commitment on July 8. The four finalists are USC, the Oregon Ducks, Texas Longhorns, and LSU Tigers.

Nathan Fusco

Sep 1, 2024; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley reacts in the first half against the LSU Tigers at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
The USC Trojans are one of four finalists for four-star wide receiver recruit Jalen Lott. The standout from Panther Creek High School in Frisco, Texas, is set to announce his commitment on July 8. The USC Trojans remain one of four finalists in the mix, joining the Oregon Ducks, Texas Longhorns, and LSU Tigers in a tightly contested recruiting battle for one of the most versatile playmakers in the 2026 class.

Lott is ranked the No. 90 overall recruit and the No. 4 athlete in the 2026 class by On3 and has taken official visits to all four programs still in contention. The 6-foot, 170-pound prospect brings dynamic two-way ability but is expected to play wide receiver at the next level.

Nov 30, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley watches game action against
Nov 30, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley watches game action against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish during the first half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images / Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

During his junior season at Panther Creek, Lott racked up 1,111 receiving yards and 16 touchdowns on 85 catches. He added 106 rushing yards and four scores on the ground, while also throwing for a 55-yard touchdown, showcasing his versatility and playmaking instincts.

USC made a strong impression on Lott during his June 6 official visit to Los Angeles. Lincoln Riley and wide receivers coach Dennis Simmons have maintained consistent communication with the Texas native. Lott highlighted their offensive approach as a major factor in his interest.

“Definitely my relationship with Coach Riley and Coach Simmons — with Coach Riley being an offensive mastermind, playing in a system like that — you’re guaranteed to get the ball,” Lott told Rivals. “You’re going to get massive production each year, and they can build me up to be one of the best WR I can be in that system.”

Dec 27, 2024; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Southern California Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) throws the ball against the Texas A&M Aggies in the first half at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

While the Trojans are still firmly in the mix, Oregon and LSU have emerged as perceived frontrunners. The Ducks have been recruiting Lott the longest and have developed strong ties, particularly through coach Dan Lanning and receivers coach Ross Douglas. Lott also has a connection with five-star Oregon freshman Dakorien Moore, which has helped the Ducks’ positioning.

“They’ve been coming pretty hard for me,” Lott said. “Coach Lanning and Coach Ross are great guys. Playing under them, I can really separate myself… I have all the resources to a higher degree, especially if I’m playing well.”

Meanwhile, LSU made a lasting impression during Lott’s May 30 visit to Baton Rouge. He cited wide receivers coach Cortez Hankton and the Tigers’ proven track record of developing NFL talent as reasons for his interest.

Nov 30, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans wide receiver Ja'Kobi Lane (8) celebrates with tight end Walker Lyons (85) after scoring on a 6-yard touchdown reception against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in the second half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

“I know going there, being in that system, it compares to no other school,” Lott said. “They’re putting guys in the league every year — and more than one guy.”

Texas remains a contender as well. Lott visited Austin on June 13 and has long been connected to the Longhorns as a Texas native. The SEC program’s profile and proximity to home could still play a factor in the final days before his commitment.

With a decision date set for July 8, Lott said he hopes to make up his mind in the coming days. For the Trojans, who currently hold the nation’s top-ranked 2026 recruiting class, adding another elite offensive weapon like Lott would be a major boost as they continue to build toward the future in the Big Ten.

Published
Nathan Fusco
NATHAN FUSCO

Nathan Fusco is beat writer for USC Trojans on SI. Nathan is an experienced Copy Editor and SEO Lead with a passion for sports, esports, and content development. Having spent seven years with Minute Media, Nathan played a pivotal role in the growth of DBLTAP Esports, where they helped transform the platform from a sports subsection into a prominent brand within the esports industry. As a founding editor, they contributed to DBLTAP's rise, earning it a finalist nomination for "Best Coverage Site" at the 2018 Esports Industry Awards. In addition to their editorial expertise, Nathan managed a team of writers and editors while overseeing SEO responsibilities for DBLTAP, optimizing content to enhance visibility and engagement. Their work also included building and running a national internship program in collaboration with dozens of colleges and universities, offering opportunities to aspiring content creators. When not watching USC or all things Big Ten, you can catch Nathan coaching high school football or competing in powerlifting. Go NYJ!

