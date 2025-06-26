Florida Gators' Schedule Hardest In College Football? USC Trojans, Wisconsin, UCLA Tough Slates
The USC Trojans have the No. 15 ranked hardest schedule in the country for the 2025 college football season. College Football News ranked all 136 teams, slating USC as having one of the hardest schedule draws in the land.
USC Trojans With 15th Hardest Schedule in 2025
College Football News ranked USC No. 15 in their rankings of the hardest college football schedules for the 2025 season. Here is the complete top 15 rankings:
1. Florida Gators
2. Wisconsin Badgers
3. UCLA Bruins
4. Mississippi State Bulldogs
5. Arkansas Razorbacks
6. Notre Dame Fighting Irish
7. Alabama Crimson Tide
8. Stanford Cardinal
9. South Carolina Gamecocks
10. Oklahoma Sooners
11. Purdue Boilermakers
12. Kentucky Wildcats
13. Iowa Hawkeyes
14. Ohio State Buckeyes
15. USC Trojans
The Florida Gators have a gauntlet of a schedule. In SEC conference play alone, they are set to play road games at the LSU Tigers, Texas A&M Aggies, and Ole Miss Rebels. Additionally, they have a neutral site game against the Georgia Bulldogs and a home game against the Texas Longhorns.
In non-conference play, Florida will go to the Miami Hurricanes and host the Florida State Seminoles.
College Football News lists USC’s toughest matchup as their road game at the Notre Dame Fighting Irish on October 18. Notre Dame is the defending national runner up and has beaten the USC Trojans each of the past two seasons. On the flip side, USC’s easiest game is their season opener against Missouri State on August 30.
USC Trojans 2025 Schedule
August 30 vs. Missouri State Bears
September 6 vs. Georgia Southern Eagles
September 13 at Purdue Boilermakers
September 20 vs. Michigan State Spartans
September 27 at Illinois Fighting Illini
October 11 vs. Michigan Wolverines
October 18 at Notre Dame Fighting Irish
November 1 at Nebraska Cornhuskers
November 7 vs. Northwestern Wildcats
November 15 vs. Iowa Hawkeyes
November 22 at Oregon Ducks
November 29 vs. UCLA Bruins
The USC Trojans currently have a win total for the 2025 set at 7.5 wins according to FanDuel Sportsbook.
Last season, USC finished with a record in the regular season of 6-6. The previous season, they were 7-5. In each of these seasons, the Trojans ended up capping off the season with a bowl game victory with the Holiday Bowl in 2023 and Las Vegas Bowl in 2024.
Trojans coach Lincoln Riley is shooting to get the Trojans back in the mix for a conference championship and even a national championship. In Riley's first year as USC coach in 2022, USC went 11-1 in the regular season, but fell short in the Pac-12 Championship game. Will USC get back to double digit wins in 2025?
