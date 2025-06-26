All Trojans

Florida Gators' Schedule Hardest In College Football? USC Trojans, Wisconsin, UCLA Tough Slates

The USC Trojans and coach Lincoln Riley have one of the hardest schedules in college football for the 2025 season. USC is ranked as having the 15th most difficult schedule in the country. The Florida Gators have the hardest schedule, with Wisconsin and UCLA close behind.

Sep 1, 2024; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley reacts in the first half against the LSU Tigers at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
The USC Trojans have the No. 15 ranked hardest schedule in the country for the 2025 college football season. College Football News ranked all 136 teams, slating USC as having one of the hardest schedule draws in the land. 

USC Trojans With 15th Hardest Schedule in 2025

Nov 30, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley leaves the field after the game against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

College Football News ranked USC No. 15 in their rankings of the hardest college football schedules for the 2025 season. Here is the complete top 15 rankings:

1. Florida Gators

2. Wisconsin Badgers

3. UCLA Bruins 

4. Mississippi State Bulldogs 

5. Arkansas Razorbacks

6. Notre Dame Fighting Irish

7. Alabama Crimson Tide

8. Stanford Cardinal

9. South Carolina Gamecocks 

10. Oklahoma Sooners

11. Purdue Boilermakers

12. Kentucky Wildcats

13. Iowa Hawkeyes

14. Ohio State Buckeyes 

15. USC Trojans

The Florida Gators have a gauntlet of a schedule. In SEC conference play alone, they are set to play road games at the LSU Tigers, Texas A&M Aggies, and Ole Miss Rebels. Additionally, they have a neutral site game against the Georgia Bulldogs and a home game against the Texas Longhorns. 

In non-conference play, Florida will go to the Miami Hurricanes and host the Florida State Seminoles. 

College Football News lists USC’s toughest matchup as their road game at the Notre Dame Fighting Irish on October 18. Notre Dame is the defending national runner up and has beaten the USC Trojans each of the past two seasons. On the flip side, USC’s easiest game is their season opener against Missouri State on August 30.

USC Trojans 2025 Schedule 

Nov 30, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans wide receiver Kyle Ford (81) carries the ball against Notre Dame Fighting Irish safety Jordan Clark (1) in the second half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

August 30 vs. Missouri State Bears

September 6 vs. Georgia Southern Eagles

September 13 at Purdue Boilermakers

September 20 vs. Michigan State Spartans 

September 27 at Illinois Fighting Illini

October 11 vs. Michigan Wolverines

October 18 at Notre Dame Fighting Irish

November 1 at Nebraska Cornhuskers

November 7 vs. Northwestern Wildcats

November 15 vs. Iowa Hawkeyes

November 22 at Oregon Ducks

November 29 vs. UCLA Bruins

Dec 27, 2024; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Southern California Trojans wide receiver Makai Lemon (6) carries the ball against Texas A&M Aggies linebacker Daymion Sanford (27) in the second half at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The USC Trojans currently have a win total for the 2025 set at 7.5 wins according to FanDuel Sportsbook.

Last season, USC finished with a record in the regular season of 6-6. The previous season, they were 7-5. In each of these seasons, the Trojans ended up capping off the season with a bowl game victory with the Holiday Bowl in 2023 and Las Vegas Bowl in 2024.

Trojans coach Lincoln Riley is shooting to get the Trojans back in the mix for a conference championship and even a national championship. In Riley's first year as USC coach in 2022, USC went 11-1 in the regular season, but fell short in the Pac-12 Championship game. Will USC get back to double digit wins in 2025?

CORY PAPPAS

Cory Pappas is sports writer for USC Trojans ON SI and Oregon Ducks ON SI.

