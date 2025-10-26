All Trojans

USC Battling National Powerhouses for Four-Star Receiver Recruit

The USC Trojans are one of the top contenders to land class of 2027 wide receiver recruit Osani Gayles, who has the Trojans in his top 10. They are battling national powers for the explosive IMG Academy star.

Jalon Dixon

Dec 27, 2024; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley reacts against the Texas A&M Aggies in the second half at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
When four-star wide receiver Osani Gayles released his top 10 schools on Thursday, the USC Trojans were exactly where many expected to see them — right in the thick of it. The Tracy, California native, now playing at IMG Academy (FL), listed the Trojans alongside Oregon, Washington, Miami, Alabama, Tennessee, Stanford, Notre Dame, Florida State, and Arizona State in a post shared by Rivals’ recruiting insider Hayes Fawcett.

Gayles told Fawcett that while all 10 programs remain in play, a smaller group — “USC, Oregon, Washington, Miami, and Alabama” — have been recruiting him most consistently.

Trojans Staying Aggressive on 2027 Recruiting Trail

Oct 11, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley celebrates after kicker Ryon Sayeri (48) hit a 54-yard field goal in the second half against the Michigan Wolverines at United Airlines Field at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

For coach Lincoln Riley and USC, staying in the conversation for Gayles is another sign that the Trojans are once again positioning themselves to dominate the national wide receiver market.

Gayles ranks as the No. 52 overall prospect and No. 9 wide receiver in the 2027 class according to Rivals’ industry rankings. He’s also the No. 5 player from Florida and a Top 40 overall recruit nationally per 247Sports.

At 5-foot-11, 185 pounds, Gayles brings a blend of track speed (10.76 in the 100m) and open-field elusiveness that make him one of the most dynamic offensive weapons in the cycle.

St. Mary's Osani Gayles, right, tries to get away from Lincoln's Elijah Chrim-Cordero during a varsity football game at Lincoln's Spanos Stadium in Stockton on Oct. 27, 2023. / CLIFFORD OTO/THE STOCKTON RECORD / USA TODAY NETWORK

Playing against elite national competition at IMG, he’s already shown the kind of versatility Riley covets in his system — posting 43 receptions for 756 yards and 6 touchdowns in 2024, plus 218 rushing yards and 3 scores on designed runs.

In the words of 247Sports analyst Greg Biggins, “Gayles is an explosive wide out with a ton of versatility. He’s electric with the ball in his hands and is a true game breaker. He’s also a polished route runner with soft hands and is one of the better receivers after the catch.”

That type of profile fits perfectly in Riley’s wide-open offense — one that consistently funnels opportunity to athletic, space-creating playmakers like Makai Lemon and former Trojan, Detroit Lion receiver Amon Ra St. Brown.

How Gayles Fits USC’s Recruiting Picture

IMG Academy's Osani Gayles (13) rushes for yards against Mandarin's Tamajh Mitchell (7) during the first quarter of a high school football matchup at Mandarin High School, Friday, Sept. 19, 2025, in Jacksonville, Fla. The IMG Academy Ascenders defeated the Mandarin Mustangs 57-7. / Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

While USC does not yet have a wide receiver commitment in the 2027 class, the staff has already been active targeting several top-10 pass catchers.

The Trojans have extended offers to Kesean Bowman (No. 5 WR), Dakota Guerrant (No. 6 WR), and Quentin Hale (No. 7 WR) — all of whom remain undecided. Gayles, ranked just behind that group, would add another elite option to an already high-upside board.

Riley’s track record speaks for itself: the Trojans have stacked back-to-back standout receiver hauls, including a loaded 2026 class featuring four-stars Ethan (Boobie) Feaster (No. 9 WR) and Trent Mosley (No. 11 WR), along with Luc Weaver, Roderick Tezeno, and Ja’Myron Baker.

Adding Gayles to the mix would continue USC’s streak of pairing speed with skill — a hallmark of Riley’s recruiting philosophy dating back to Oklahoma.

Big Picture

Sep 27, 2025; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley on the sidelines during the first half against the Illinois Fighting Illini at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-Imagn Images / Ron Johnson-Imagn Images

Although Gayles maintains that all 10 of his finalists are in contention, the early signs point to a tight race featuring USC, Oregon, Washington, Miami, and Alabama.

For the Trojans, proximity, offensive fit, and Riley’s developmental résumé at wide receiver could make Los Angeles a compelling long-term landing spot.

Gayles has yet to announce a commitment timeline, but expect USC to stay aggressive in its pursuit.

With no shortage of competition — and a national stage set for 2027 recruiting — Riley and the Trojans are well-positioned to keep their name near the top of Gayles’ list.

