USC Battling National Powerhouses for Four-Star Receiver Recruit
When four-star wide receiver Osani Gayles released his top 10 schools on Thursday, the USC Trojans were exactly where many expected to see them — right in the thick of it. The Tracy, California native, now playing at IMG Academy (FL), listed the Trojans alongside Oregon, Washington, Miami, Alabama, Tennessee, Stanford, Notre Dame, Florida State, and Arizona State in a post shared by Rivals’ recruiting insider Hayes Fawcett.
Gayles told Fawcett that while all 10 programs remain in play, a smaller group — “USC, Oregon, Washington, Miami, and Alabama” — have been recruiting him most consistently.
Trojans Staying Aggressive on 2027 Recruiting Trail
For coach Lincoln Riley and USC, staying in the conversation for Gayles is another sign that the Trojans are once again positioning themselves to dominate the national wide receiver market.
Gayles ranks as the No. 52 overall prospect and No. 9 wide receiver in the 2027 class according to Rivals’ industry rankings. He’s also the No. 5 player from Florida and a Top 40 overall recruit nationally per 247Sports.
At 5-foot-11, 185 pounds, Gayles brings a blend of track speed (10.76 in the 100m) and open-field elusiveness that make him one of the most dynamic offensive weapons in the cycle.
Playing against elite national competition at IMG, he’s already shown the kind of versatility Riley covets in his system — posting 43 receptions for 756 yards and 6 touchdowns in 2024, plus 218 rushing yards and 3 scores on designed runs.
In the words of 247Sports analyst Greg Biggins, “Gayles is an explosive wide out with a ton of versatility. He’s electric with the ball in his hands and is a true game breaker. He’s also a polished route runner with soft hands and is one of the better receivers after the catch.”
That type of profile fits perfectly in Riley’s wide-open offense — one that consistently funnels opportunity to athletic, space-creating playmakers like Makai Lemon and former Trojan, Detroit Lion receiver Amon Ra St. Brown.
How Gayles Fits USC’s Recruiting Picture
While USC does not yet have a wide receiver commitment in the 2027 class, the staff has already been active targeting several top-10 pass catchers.
The Trojans have extended offers to Kesean Bowman (No. 5 WR), Dakota Guerrant (No. 6 WR), and Quentin Hale (No. 7 WR) — all of whom remain undecided. Gayles, ranked just behind that group, would add another elite option to an already high-upside board.
Riley’s track record speaks for itself: the Trojans have stacked back-to-back standout receiver hauls, including a loaded 2026 class featuring four-stars Ethan (Boobie) Feaster (No. 9 WR) and Trent Mosley (No. 11 WR), along with Luc Weaver, Roderick Tezeno, and Ja’Myron Baker.
Adding Gayles to the mix would continue USC’s streak of pairing speed with skill — a hallmark of Riley’s recruiting philosophy dating back to Oklahoma.
Big Picture
Although Gayles maintains that all 10 of his finalists are in contention, the early signs point to a tight race featuring USC, Oregon, Washington, Miami, and Alabama.
For the Trojans, proximity, offensive fit, and Riley’s developmental résumé at wide receiver could make Los Angeles a compelling long-term landing spot.
Gayles has yet to announce a commitment timeline, but expect USC to stay aggressive in its pursuit.
With no shortage of competition — and a national stage set for 2027 recruiting — Riley and the Trojans are well-positioned to keep their name near the top of Gayles’ list.