USC Trojans, Alabama Crimson Tide Pushing for Elite Wide Receiver Recruit
The USC Trojans are still on the search for their first commitment of the 2027 recruiting cycle, but it's not without effort. The Trojans are currently recruiting four-star wide receiver Quentin Hale after he received an offer from USC's coaching staff in the spring.
While Hale's decision might be a ways away, the Trojans have prioritized getting early commitments as well as recruiting the state of California.
Recruitment Becoming Clearer
Adam Gorney of Rivals said that Hale's recruitment is beginning to shape up to be a two-team race as the Trojans battle Alabama for the four-star wide receiver.
"USC and Alabama could battle this one out until the end...The Trojans were the long-time frontrunner and it makes sense – his school is only miles away from USC’s campus plus the coaching staff has made him a top priority. But Hale is not going to dismiss all of the Alabama receiver history plus coach Kalen DeBoer and his staff were recruiting him back when they were at Washington," Gorney said.
The No. 7 wide receiver and No. 54 player in the country according to 247Sports' rankings, Hale is ranked as the top wide receiver on the West Coast. If the Crimson Tide were able to go into USC territory and land one of the nation's best, it would be a big blow for the Trojans.
Crimson Tide Closing In?
Hale has yet to visit Alabama despite being offered by the Crimson Tide in August. Meanwhile, he's visited USC five times since they offered him, including during their 31-13 win over Michigan on Oct. 11.
Alabama has put together a solid foundation for their 2027 class after recently landing four-star quarterback Trent Seaborn and that could be enticing for Hale, especially if he wants to commit sooner rather than later.
Despite the Crimson Tide making a serious push for Hale, it's the Trojans who have the best chance to land Hale according to Rivals' Recruiting Prediction Machine, The RPM favors the Trojans by 60 percent in Hale' recruitment.
Recent Success At Recruiting Wide Receivers
USC under coach Lincoln Riley has had success recruiting the wide receiver position. In the 2025 recruiting cycle, the Trojans currently have five wide receivers committed with four of them being rated as four-star prospects.
Four-star wide receivers Ethan "Boobie" Feaster and Trent Mosley are ranked as top 15 wide receivers in the cycle according to 247Sports' rankings. Feaster is listed as the No. 9 wide receiver and Mosley is slotted as the No. 11 wide receiver in the class.
Luc Weaver and Roderick Tezeno would be among the highest-ranked wide receiver commits in a lot of other recruiting classes across the country. Instead they join Feaster and Mosley as the Trojans' other four-star wide receiver commits.