Elite USC Trojans Recruits Connect After High School Football Game
On Friday night, two elite four-star USC Trojans commits faced off in a high school football matchup. Defensive lineman Tomuhini Topui and Maiter Dei defeated linebacker Talanoa Ili and Kahuku, 21-18. While Ili and his team suffered a loss, it was a big game for the two recruits.
Topui and Ili are two big-time commits from USC’s elite recruiting class of 2026. As defensive players, Topui and Ili were not on the field at the same time, but took a moment to connect after the matchup.
Elite Defensive Recruits Pairing Up
The Topui and Ili are among the top defensive recruits and are already showing a connection before taking the field as teammates. Seeing the two players greet each other after the game only adds to the excitement for the 2026 class to take the field for USC.
It was a close matchup, and the two USC commits showed up for their teams. Despite Topui and Maiter Dei getting the win, Ili was a playmaker for his team. Ili was a force to be reckoned with, earning a big sack. The two are in their senior seasons, making big plays for their teams.
How Topui Can Make Major Impact On USC’s Defense
USC defensive line coach Eric Henderson is bringing in elite players and building a physical unit, featuring Topui. Per the Rivals Industry Ranking, Topui is the No. 145 recruit in the nation, the No. 17 defensive lineman, and the No. 19 player from California.
As a junior, Topui finished the season with 42 total tackles, including 19 solo, and 6.5 sacks. He is a physical athlete who participated in camps throughout the summer to continue improving. He is a versatile athlete who can play on either side, giving USC options when he officially joins the team.
With Topui on Henderson’s defensive line, opposing offenses will face immense pressure from the Trojans' defense.
Ili Joining Strong Front Seven
The recruitment of Ili in June was a big one for USC, reinforcing why the Trojans have the No. 1 recruiting class. Per the Rivals Industry Ranking, Ili is the No. 84 recruit in the nation, the No. 5 linebacker, and the No. 1 player from Hawaii.
Following the 2024 season, the Trojans hired linebackers coach Rob Ryan, and he is bringing immense energy to the team. In addition to the energy Ryan brings, the linebackers coach was the primary recruiter for Ili.
Ili is one of the best linebacker recruits from the class of 2026, and with him, USC is gaining a talented athlete. One of the reasons that Ili is a top linebacker is that he can play all three positions, giving Ryan and USC defensive coordinator D’Anton Lynn more options for the already tough defensive unit.
USC’s Elite Class of 2026
USC’s recruiting class of 2026 is ranked No. 1 in the nation, featuring 32 total commits. Of the committed players, two are five-star and 20 are four-star recruits.
Of the 32 commits, Lynn is gaining several talented defensive recruits. In addition to Topui and Ili, some of the talented four-star recruits include cornerbacks Brandon Lockhart and Elbert Hill and defensive lineman Jaimeon Winfield.
Topui and Ili have the chance to be immediate playmakers for USC's defense. The USC Trojans are not just seeking a College Football Playoff appearance, but a shot at a national championship. With the talented defensive recruits, USC is on pace to be a top team for the next several years.