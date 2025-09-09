Top High School Teams Prove USC Trojans’ California Recruiting Strategy Right
The latest top 25-ranked high school teams showcased another reminder of California’s dominance in prep football. Mater Dei and St. John Bosco are two Southern California powerhouses that hold the top two spots in High School on SI's power rankings after surviving tough matchups this past weekend.
For the USC Trojans, those results feel like validation. Lincoln Riley and his staff have doubled down on California as the backbone of their 2026 recruiting class, betting that the best players in the country are already in their own backyard.
Mater Dei and Bosco Showcase California Strength
Mater Dei held off Hawaii’s Kahuku in a 21–18 thriller, leaning on late-game execution to stay unbeaten. St. John Bosco followed with a fourth-quarter rally of its own, knocking off national contender St. Frances Academy in a 21–14 comeback.
Both results reinforced what coaches and scouts already know: California high school football remains loaded with elite athletes and national relevance year after year.
USC’s Recruiting Strategy Built on California
Lincoln Riley has been vocal about keeping California talent home. The 2026 recruiting class reflects that commitment, with several local prospects already at the top of USC’s board. The Trojans’ staff has prioritized relationships with high school coaches and families across Los Angeles and Orange County, betting that the key to sustained success comes from building around California’s elite talent.
This approach isn’t new, but it has become more focused. USC has seen how Mater Dei and Bosco players thrive on the national stage, and it is determined to make sure those players wear cardinal and gold rather than leaving for rival programs across the country.
Adding National Talent to the Mix
While California provides the backbone, USC is not limiting itself to one region. The Trojans landed a major commitment in Ethan “Boobie” Feaster, a wideout from Texas. Feaster chose USC after years of building trust with Riley and wide receivers coach Dennis Simmons, who recruited him since middle school.
Feaster’s decision highlights the balance USC is striking. The program wants California stars, but it also has the ability to pull premier talent from Texas, Florida, and beyond. Together, that creates a class built to compete with the best in the country.
The combination of local dominance and national reach is a formula USC knows can win. Mater Dei and Bosco proving their worth at the top of the rankings underscores why California remains such a priority. The Trojans’ recruiting class is designed to reflect that pipeline, with Feaster and others adding the national firepower to push it further.
For USC, the message is simple. The best players in the country may be in California, but the program will always have room for national stars who share its vision. If Riley and his staff can continue to balance both, the Trojans’ future will be built on the strongest foundation in college football.