All Trojans

Top High School Teams Prove USC Trojans’ California Recruiting Strategy Right

The latest top 25-ranked high school teams showcased another reminder of California’s dominance in prep football as Mater Dei and St. John Bosco hold the top two spots after surviving tough matchups this past weekend. For the USC Trojans, those results feel like validation. Lincoln Riley and his coaching staff have doubled down on California as the backbone of their 2026 recruiting class, betting that the best players in the country are already in their own backyard.

Nathan Fusco

Aug 30, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley watches from the sidelines against the Missouri State Bears in the first half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Aug 30, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley watches from the sidelines against the Missouri State Bears in the first half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
In this story:

The latest top 25-ranked high school teams showcased another reminder of California’s dominance in prep football. Mater Dei and St. John Bosco are two Southern California powerhouses that hold the top two spots in High School on SI's power rankings after surviving tough matchups this past weekend.

For the USC Trojans, those results feel like validation. Lincoln Riley and his staff have doubled down on California as the backbone of their 2026 recruiting class, betting that the best players in the country are already in their own backyard.

Mater Dei and Bosco Showcase California Strength

Mater Dei held off Hawaii’s Kahuku in a 21–18 thriller, leaning on late-game execution to stay unbeaten. St. John Bosco followed with a fourth-quarter rally of its own, knocking off national contender St. Frances Academy in a 21–14 comeback.

Both results reinforced what coaches and scouts already know: California high school football remains loaded with elite athletes and national relevance year after year.

USC Trojans Football Big Ten Recruiting recruit Mater Dei St. John Bosco California
Aug 30, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley watches from the sidelines against the Missouri State Bears in the first half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

USC’s Recruiting Strategy Built on California

Lincoln Riley has been vocal about keeping California talent home. The 2026 recruiting class reflects that commitment, with several local prospects already at the top of USC’s board. The Trojans’ staff has prioritized relationships with high school coaches and families across Los Angeles and Orange County, betting that the key to sustained success comes from building around California’s elite talent.

This approach isn’t new, but it has become more focused. USC has seen how Mater Dei and Bosco players thrive on the national stage, and it is determined to make sure those players wear cardinal and gold rather than leaving for rival programs across the country.

MORE: USC Trojans' Jayden Maiava’s Career Game vs. Georgia Southern Sends A Bigger Message

MORE: New Teams in AP Top 25 Poll? College Football Rankings Prediction

MORE: Biggest Winners, Losers In USC Trojans Win Over Georgia Southern

MORE: USC Trojans’ Latest L.A. Coliseum Attendance Sparks Questions

MORE: BYU Cougars Recruit Ryder Lyons On Campus for USC Trojans vs. Georgia Southern Game

USC Trojans Football Big Ten Recruiting recruit Mater Dei St. John Bosco California
Sep 6, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) leaps over Georgia Southern Eagles linebacker Brendan Harrington (2) to the 5-yard line during the second half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Adding National Talent to the Mix

While California provides the backbone, USC is not limiting itself to one region. The Trojans landed a major commitment in Ethan “Boobie” Feaster, a wideout from Texas. Feaster chose USC after years of building trust with Riley and wide receivers coach Dennis Simmons, who recruited him since middle school.

Feaster’s decision highlights the balance USC is striking. The program wants California stars, but it also has the ability to pull premier talent from Texas, Florida, and beyond. Together, that creates a class built to compete with the best in the country.

USC Trojans Football Big Ten Recruiting recruit Mater Dei St. John Bosco California
Sep 6, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans wide receiver Zacharyus Williams (0) runs just short of the end zone during the second half against the Georgia Southern Eagles at United Airlines Field at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

The combination of local dominance and national reach is a formula USC knows can win. Mater Dei and Bosco proving their worth at the top of the rankings underscores why California remains such a priority. The Trojans’ recruiting class is designed to reflect that pipeline, with Feaster and others adding the national firepower to push it further.

For USC, the message is simple. The best players in the country may be in California, but the program will always have room for national stars who share its vision. If Riley and his staff can continue to balance both, the Trojans’ future will be built on the strongest foundation in college football.

Recommended Articles

feed

Published
Nathan Fusco
NATHAN FUSCO

Nathan Fusco is a staff writer for Trojans on SI, part of the Sports Illustrated network. He covers USC athletics with an emphasis on recruiting and daily updates. A digital media veteran with over a decade of experience, Fusco began his career as a founding editor at DBLTAP, helping to build the esports brand into an industry leader for Minute Media while producing international event coverage and branded content for partners such as Mountain Dew, KIA, and Best Buy. He built an influencer network that drove millions of monthly sessions, helping DBLTAP become a finalist for “Best Coverage Site” at the 2018 Esports Industry Awards. He later served as Content Manager for Imprint Events Group, leading national digital strategy across multiple markets.

Home/Football