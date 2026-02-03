USC Trojans Trending for Four-Star Wide Receiver Recruit After Visit

Four-star wide receiver recruit Eric McFarland was in Southern California for the USC Trojans’ Junior Day in January, and after an impressive visit, the program is trending well for the athlete.

After a successful Junior Day visit for the Trojan Olympics, McFarland spoke to Rivals about why the Trojans stand out, and he confirmed he will be back for an official visit.

“They showed me a lot of hospitality and I have a really good connection with everyone there. Coach [Chad] Savage, that’s my guy and we have a tight bond for sure,” McFarland told Rivals.

McFarland is one of the top wide receiver recruits from the 2027 class. According to the Rivals Industry Ranking, he is the No. 22 recruit in the nation, the No. 4 wide receiver, and the No. 3 player from Florida. He currently plays high school football for IMG Academy in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Chad Savage’s Recruiting Success

USC tight ends and inside receivers coach Chad Savage joined the program ahead of the 2025 season and has proven to be a talented recruiter. His developing a relationship with McFarland will help the Trojans land the four-star recruit.

Savage played a role in landing five signees from the 2026 class, including three wide receivers. One of the top sigees Savage was a recruiter for is four-star wide receiver Kayden Dixon-Wyatt. Dixon-Wyatt is joining USC as the No. 55 recruit in the nation and the No. 8 wide receiver, per the Rivals Industry Ranking.

Dixon-Wyatt was originally committed to the Ohio State Buckeyes before flipping his decision as the Trojans did not back down on recruiting him. Savage has been with the program for a short time and already has proven to be successful in bringing in elite receivers.

The USC Trojans can lead the charge on McFarland’s recruitment as Savage continues to build a relationship with him.

USC Trojans an Ideal Landing Spot for Wide Receivers

The USC Trojans have become one of the top programs for developing wide receivers. Even before USC coach Lincoln Riley took over the program, the Trojans had developed the position well.

The Trojans have developed and sent wide receivers to the NFL, who have gone on to become stars in the league. Two notable former USC wide receivers who have taken off in the NFL are Detroit Lions’ Amon-Ra St. Brown and Minnesota Vikings’ Jordan Addison.

In the 2026 NFL Draft, USC is set to send two more wide receivers to the league, notably Makai Lemon, who is a first-round draft projection. Lemon is coming off a massive performance with 79 receptions for 1,156 yards and 11 touchdowns. Lane finished as the team’s No. 2 receiver with 745 receiving yards and four touchdowns.

With Lemon and Lande departing, the Trojans are still on pace to have an elite wide receiver room. In addition to the incoming recruits, rising sophomore Tanook Hines could have a breakout season. With Lemon and Lane sitting out of the Alamo Bowl, Hines stepped in and recorded six receptions for 163 yards.

Riley runs an offense that wide receivers can excel in, which helps the program continue to recruit elite athletes, which will help the Trojans land McFarland.

USC’s 2027 Recruiting Class Gaining Steam

The USC Trojans are already continuing their momentum with the 2027 recruiting class, with one commitment so far.

Four-star cornerback Aaryn Washington became the program’s first commitment on Jan. 10. Washington is the No. 80 recruit in the nation, the No. 9 cornerback, and the No. 8 wide receiver, per the Rivals Industry Ratings.

The Trojans are targeting and in the running for several other talented recruits, including five-star athlete Honor Fa’alave-Johnson and four-star cornerback Jailen Hill.

After a successful visit, McFarland could help the USC Trojans continue their recruiting success.

