USC Trojans Wanted Star Defensive End Recruit To Play Tight End?
The USC Trojans were one of the finalists to land class of 2023 edge rusher Matayo Uiagalelei. Uiagalelei ended up signing with the Oregon Ducks.
Uiagalelei went on the “Ducks of a Feather” podcast hosted by former Oregon Ducks running back Kenjon Barner. He talked about his recruitment to USC and how Lincoln Riley wanted him to play tight end instead of being on the defensive line.
Matayo Uiagalelei As A Tight End?
Matayo Uiagalelei proved last season he is one of the best defensive ends in the nation. Uiagalelei said that back when he was being recruited by USC, they didn’t even want him on the defensive side of the ball.
“Coach (Lincoln) Riley was like ‘you can play whatever you want here, but I really want to coach you as a tight end…Most schools that I would talk to would say like ‘you could play whatever position you want.’” Uiagalelei said. “I don’t know if they would have held up to that, but I think the only schools that wanted me as tight end, I can remember USC for sure, because that was my top 3…If I was to play tight end, probably my interest of where I wanted to go would have changed.”
Out of high school, Matayo Uiagalelei was rated as a four-star recruit and ranked as the No. 6 edge rusher in his class oer 247Sports.
If Matayo Uiagalelei decided that he would switch from being on the defensive line to being a tight end, he may not have wound up at Oregon. Furthermore, if USC just didn’t say they would prefer him at tight end, that might have been enough for him to sign with the Trojans.
Matayo Uiagalelei's Break-Out Sophomore Season
Matayo Uiagalelei put the country on notice last season for the Oregon Ducks defense. He recorded 38 total tackles, 10.5 sacks, two forced fumbles, one pass defended, and one interception.
Uiagalelei made First-team All-Big Ten and was an anchor for a loaded Oregon defense. From this unit, there were four players selected in the 2025 NFL Draft, defensive tackle Derrick Harmon in the first round, defensive end Jordan Burch in the third round, defensive tackle Jamaree Caldwell in the third round, and linebacker Jeffrey Bassa in the fifth round.
This Oregon defense helped lead coach Dan Lanning's Ducks to a perfect 12-0 record in the regular season and a Big Ten Championship on top of it. They earned the No. 1 overall ranking in the inaugural College Football Playoff, where they fell to Ohio State in the quarterfinals at the Rose Bowl.
USC on the other hand had a disappointing 7-6 season. Who knows how different the season would have been for USC if Matayo Uiagalelei would have ended up playing for the USC Trojans.