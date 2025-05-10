USC Trojans To Land Elite Defensive Line Recruit Kasi Currie Over Oregon Ducks?
The USC Trojans' recruiting momentum has been risen the energy in the program. While USC coach Lincoln Riley and the Trojans are recruiting an elite class of 2026, the team is already looking to build the class of 2027.
The USC Trojans are targeting four-star defensive lineman Kasi Currie. Per the On3 Industry Rankings, Currie is the No. 11 defensive lineman, the No. 19 recruit in California, and the No. 157 player in the Nation. While it is early in his recruitment, Currie is already high on the USC Trojans.
USC is enhancing its in-state recruiting, which is drastically improving as seen through the class of 2026. 58 percent of the commitments have been from California. Currie has already visited the USC Trojans three times, being a local program for the recruit.
“USC is up there too,” Currie told On3 when listing his top schools so far. “They are the hometown team and it would be great to play close and have all my family there to see me. Coach Henny (Eric Henderson) is a great coach too. He is all about technique and I love how hard he is on the players. He brings great intensity.”
The four-star recruit is looking for a place to play with limited distractions and a coaching staff that will develop him. The Trojans are a team with a top coaching staff between Riley, Henderson, and defensive coordinator D’Anton Lynn. Staying in California will keep Currie close to his family, making it an enticing program to play for.
Currie is already a top defensive lineman and always looking to get better. The four-star recruit told On3 the areas he wants to improve, such as getting off the ball faster, and said that is a reason he is participating in camps. Currie wants the additional practice to improve his skills. He recently participated in the Under Armour Next Camp
While the Trojans are attempting to keep Currie in California, an in-conference opponent, the Oregon Ducks are making a push for the defensive lineman as well. Early in the race, the Ducks are the ones to beat following his visit in late April. Other schools making an early push for Currie are UCLA, Tennessee, and Texas A&M.
“Oregon is definitely at the top of my list. I am working to get back up there in June. It is a great place and I see it as a great fit,” Currie told On3.
While Oregon has an early lead, the USC Trojans are still high on Currie’s list. Being from the class of 2027, Currie is not making his decision right away, giving USC time to make a strong impression. Building a relationship with Currie and his family, and demonstrating why USC could be his next home will be crucial in his recruitment.
While USC has not received a commitment from the class of 2027, the Trojans are also making a strong push for defensive lineman Elijah Harmon. The Trojans are looking to receive a commitment from a player who will help with recruiting similar to the class of 2026 cornerback Brandon Lockhart.