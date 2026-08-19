Returning USC Trojans Who Are Surging in Fall Camp

USC’s freshman class has garnered a ton of attention since their arrival at the beginning of the year, but the Trojans do return a large number of players returning from last season, who have raised their level of play.

With fall camp winding down and the season opener against San José State on Aug. 29 fast approaching, here is a list of returning players that have been surging this month.

Jadyn Walker, Linebacker

Nov 1, 2025; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Southern California Trojans linebacker Jadyn Walker (31) and offensive lineman Elijah Paige (72) hold up a “V” to fans after defeating the Nebraska Cornhuskers at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dylan Widger-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Last year was essentially Jadyn Walker’s true freshman season after missing almost the entirety of 2024 with a shoulder injury. Walker saw action in all 13 games, including five starts in 2025.

Walker admitted during Media Day earlier this month that it was hard rewatching his film from last season because of his understanding of the linebacker position now. That comes from new linebacker coaches Mike Ekeler and AJ Howard. It shows growth, maturity and the ability to be coachable. He’s in line to be a full-time starter in 2026.

Desman Stephens, Linebacker

Dec 30, 2025; San Antonio, TX, USA; Southern California Trojans linebacker Desman Stephens II (23) celebrates against the TCU Horned Frogs in the second half during the Alamo Bowl at Alamodome. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Desman Stephens started all 13 games last season and largely had an inconsistent year. Similar to Walker, Stephens has a better understanding of the linebacker position heading into his third season. That comes from his new position coaches, but Stephens has also credited new defensive coordinator Gary Patterson.

Stephens is seeing and reacting to everything much quicker than a year ago. He’s added 10 pounds and is listed at 6-foot-3 and 250 pounds. Ekeler says the junior linebacker has still maintained the athleticism that made him a tremendous receiver, defensive back and returner in high school.

Hayden Treter, Guard

Jul 28, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; USC Football head coach Lincoln Riley speaks during Media Days at Hilton Chicago. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Hayden Treter was in the same boat as Walker. Treter spent all of 2024 rehabbing from an injury. He began last season playing offensive tackle before making his first career start at guard in the Alamo Bowl.

With starting center Kilian O’Connor suffering a season-ending injury in camp, guard Tobias Raymond moves to center full-time. Treter is projected to start at the guard spot opposite of Alani Noa. Even before O’Connor’s injury, Treter might have taken a job anyway. He’s been trending up since last December and in year three, Treter seems to be reaching his potential.

Corey Simms, Wide Receiver

Sep 6, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley looks on during the second half at United Airlines Field at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Corey Simms was expected to find a role in the receiver rotation last season after going through spring practice. That never happened, instead, it was sophomore Tanook Hines who emerged from the 2025 class. Simms did however carve out a role on special teams and appeared in all 13 games.

That experience was valuable for the St. Louis native. And with another year working with receivers coach Dennis Simmons, learning the offense and getting accustomed to college football, Simms has made tremendous strides. After a good spring, the former four-star recruit is putting together a good fall camp and positioned himself to be part of the rotation in 2026.

Kennedy Urlacher/Alex Graham, Nickel

USC linebacker Kennedy Urlacher intercepts a pass as the Oregon Ducks host the USC Trojans on Nov. 22, 2025, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Who starts at nickel between Kennedy Urlacher and Alex Graham will be interesting. The versatility they both possess is incredibly valuable to the backend of the Trojans defense. Urlacher and Graham have also been taking reps at safety.

Urlacher has now been in the program for a full season after transferring from Notre Dame last spring. He started three games at safety to end the 2025 season, while Graham started at nickel in those same games as true freshman. Both players have also benefited from the strength and conditioning program under Trumain Carroll and will have roles in some capacity.

Chasen Johnson, Cornerback

Sep 13, 2025; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; Purdue Boilermakers wide receiver Corey Smith (12) reaches for a ball in front of USC Trojans cornerback Chasen Johnson (21) during the first quarter at Ross-Ade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Chasen Johnson is healthy after a knee injury limited him to just two games in 2025. Johnson is wearing a knee brace in fall camp but has stated that he won’t during the season.

Johnson offers great size at the position at 6-foot-1 and 195 pounds. He’s aggressive and can run. The redshirt sophomore has put together a good fall camp and is trending towards being the starter opposite of transfer Jontez Williams this season.

Prophet Brown, Safety

Oct 25, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights wide receiver Dymere Miller (0) catches the ball against Southern California Trojans cornerback Prophet Brown (16) in the first half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Prophet Brown is another player in the secondary returning from a season-ending injury. Brown is one of the most experienced players on the Trojans roster, having appeared in 39 career games at cornerback and nickel.

The Sacramento native moved to safety in the spring, has noticeably added muscle to play the position and is emerging as the favorite to start opposite of Christian Pierce, giving USC two experienced veterans roaming the backend.

Elijah Vaikona, Offensive Tackle

Nov 2, 2024; Seattle, Washington, USA; USC Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley stands on the sideline during the fourth quarter against the Washington Huskies at Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Elijah Vaikona is physically imposing at 6-foot-8 and 360 pounds. Of the three offensive tackles USC signed in the 2025 class, Vaikona was the lowest rated one and ended up being the one that played the most as a true freshman.

Vaikona saw action in four games and continued to take a major step in the spring. Players noted how hard it is to get around the massive offensive tackle. That growth has continued in fall camp and Vaikona gives the Trojans someone they feel very comfortable with to backup either tackle position.

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