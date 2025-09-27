Reviewing Questionable Call in USC Trojans' Comeback Bid in Upset Loss to Illinois
The No. 21 USC Trojans lost to the No. 23 Illinois Fighting Illini 34-32 on Saturday, Sept. 27, as the Trojans' fourth-quarter comeback bid fell short. Illinois kicker David Olano made a game-winning field goal as time expired, and the Fighting Illini redeemed themselves after the blowout loss to No. 11 Indiana in week 4.
Questionable Replay Review Helps USC, Hurts Illinois
Illinois got the upset win, but the Trojans nearly pulled off the comeback. While USC trailed in the second quarter, the Trojans might have gotten some help from the officials on what was a rather questionable call.
At the end of the first half, Illinois led USC 14-7, and the Fighting Illini offense was threatening to score. Illinois running back Kaden Feagin was stopped at the two-yard line, and the ball popped out of the scrum before being recovered by Trojans defensive lineman Jahkeem Stewart, who returned the fumble for 22 yards.
The play was reviewed by the officials, and the call was eventually upheld. FOX showed multiple replays, and a number of fans are arguing that Feagin was down long before he ever lost possession of the ball.
The call was already an important one, but with Illinois set to receive the kickoff to start the second half, the Trojans were nearly trailing by two scores before Stewart's fumble recovery.
With less than a minute remaining before the second quarter ended, the Trojans reached Illinois' four-yard line before settling for a field goal. The call and the ensuing review resulted in a potential 10-point swing in a game that came down to the final possession.
USC Trojans' Comeback Bid Falls Short
Later in the game, USC's defense forced another fumble and took away another potential touchdown from the Illinois offense. Trojans linebacker Eric Gentry punched the ball out of the hands of Fighting Illini running back Ca'Lil Valentine, and USC safety Christian Pierce fell on the ball in the end zone.
Before the fumble recovery, USC trailed 25-31 as Illinois was looking to extend the lead. After gaining possession, the Trojans offense drove 80 yards down the field for a touchdown. USC quarterback Jayden Maiava found wide receiver Makai Lemon in the end zone for a 16-yard touchdown, giving the Trojans a 32-31 lead with under two minutes remaining.
However, USC ultimately left too much time on the clock for Illinois as the Fighting Illini were able to drive down the field and set up the game-winning field goal. After beating the Trojans, Illinois improves to 4-1 on the year.
With the upset loss, USC falls to 4-1 and 2-1 in Big Ten play. The USC Trojans will have a bye in week 6 before hosting the No. 19 Michigan Wolverines in the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on Saturday, Oct. 11