Three Ways USC's Offense Can Improve In 2021

Even though the USC Trojans won the PAC-12 South and went undefeated (5-0) in the regular season, there are always things a team can do to improve for the next year.

With an All-American caliber quarterback in Kedon Slovis, a good group of running backs and wide receivers, the Trojans offense showed flashes of excellence, but also moments of weakness. Now that the offseason is in full swing, let's dive into three things that USC's offense can improve on for the 2021 season.

No.1 Offense Starting Fast

The shortened 2020 schedule due to the coronavirus pandemic gave USC a tentative seven-game slate. The Trojans were able to compete in six of their seven scheduled games during the months of November and December. They only missed one game against Colorado due to COVID-19.

Aside from the Washington State game where the Trojans and receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown put up four touchdowns in the first quarter, USC averaged only 5.4 points in the first quarter in their remaining five games. To add, Slovis threw six of his seven interceptions in the first half.

The offense struggled early in games at times as the group would accumulate multiple three-and-out drives as they struggled to click straight out of the gate. That did result in the team putting together three improbable comeback wins all in the same season.

On the other hand, it could've been avoided against inferior teams like the Arizona Wildcats. If the offense can execute and be more explosive earlier in games, it will allow the defense to relax a bit in the first half.

No.2 Offensive Line Consistency

Some of the blame for the slow starts can be attributed to the lack of consistency on the offensive line. Coming in, coach Helton knew that apart from consensus 2021 first round pick and AP preseason All-American Alijah Vera-Tucker, his unit up front could struggle.

With injuries and heavy pass game, the O-line struggled at times. They allowed three sacks in five of the Trojans six games for a total of 15 allowed sacks on the year. To add, they didn't open enough holes for the running back trio to rush through.

USC finished 8th-worst in the country in rushing as they only gained 97.3 yards per game on the ground. The team was also only able to mustard about 3.2 yards per carry on the season.

If the blockers up front can avoid penalties, consistently pass block and open up some lanes for the run, they could drastically improve in 2021. With a new offensive line coach on the horizon, Trojan fans could see some upgrades next year.

No.3 Finishing Drives and Running More Consistency

Another area for offensive growth is finishing drives and not settling for field goals. Especially after getting the ball back following a turnover forced by the defense. USC kicked 13 field goals this past season with freshman Parker Lewis, and had to settle for several kicks in the red zone.

Seven of the attempts were inside 40 yards, meaning the offense stalled when they got within 20 yards of the end zone. Sacks and penalties were also drive-killers that forced USC to result to a field goal.

If the offense can find more success with a run attack, they'll be able to avoid unnecessary negative plays which will help with their red zone percentage.

-----

You may also like:

[Fox Sports Crew Reacts To Urban Meyer's Departure]

[Twitter Reacts To USC RB Markese Stepp Transfer News]

[LOOK: WR Michael Jackson III Moves In At USC]

[HOOPS: Onyeka Okongwu Set to Make Debut Friday Night Against Utah Jazz]

[USC Final Ap Top 25 Poll Ranking Released]

-----

Be sure to stay locked into AllTrojans all the time!

Follow Austin Grad on Twitter: @AustGrad

Follow AllTrojans on Twitter: @SI_AllTrojans

Like and follow AllTrojans on Facebook

For more USC news visit www.alltrojans.com.