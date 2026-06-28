USC Freshman Elbert Hill Creates Intrigue in Position Battle

USC freshman cornerback Elbert “Rock” Hill was a highly sought-after recruit coming out of Archbishop Hoban (Ohio). Several high-profile schools such as Oregon, Alabama and Ohio State were in the mix.

The Trojans made it very clear that Hill was a high-priority prospect for them in the 2026 cycle. USC coach Lincoln Riley and former defensive coordinator D’Anton Lynn made two separate trips to Ohio in January 2025 to visit Hill. They also hosted him for an unofficial visit that month.

Dec 30, 2025; San Antonio, TX, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley watches in the first half against the TCU Horned Frogs during the Alamo Bowl at Alamodome. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

USC began to pick up momentum after Hill made two more trips to Los Angeles in the spring and eventually landed a commitment from the No. 1 cornerback according to ESPN last May. It marked a significant change in the Trojans recruiting efforts.

Hill is a tremendous athlete with advanced technique for a player his age. He has great ball skills, registering 24 interceptions in his high school career. Hill could also factor into the return game.

“The sky's the limit for that kid. That kid does some stuff that if he was in the NFL Combine today, he'll look the best and he's 18 years old,” Reed said in April. “He's still a baby out there. He's still growing, but, man, he's a baller. He's everything that was advertised coming out of high school, and it's only a matter of time before fans be screaming No. 2’s name.”

Elbert Hill Turns Heads in the Spring

USC Trojans freshman cornerback Elbert Hill | USC Trojans on SI

Cornerbacks coach Trovon Reed gave a glowing review of Hill during winter workouts, and it translated to the field, where the freshman he made immediate splash from day one of spring practice. Veterans consistently raved about the freshman cornerback and Hill also drew lofty admiration from head coach Lincoln Riley.

“He really is aggressive in terms of having a feel for making plays on the ball at that position,” Riley said in March. “Some corners are out there just to cover and some guys are out there actually trying to really make plays on the ball.”

Hill joins a talented cornerback room that is one of the more intriguing battles heading into the season. The Trojans have experience and other blue-chip recruits in the room but Hill is a player that will be very hard to keep off the field in year one.

“I tell my guys all the time, if you want to go somewhere in redshirt, don't come here. I'm looking to play you as a freshman," Reed said in April.

Hill isn't the bigger player at 5-foot-10 and 185 pounds. But neither is former LSU cornerback Mansoor Delane, a first team All-American and No. 6 overall pick by the Kansas City Chiefs in April's draft, whose frame mirrors Hill. Or former Indiana cornerback D'Angelo Ponds, a first team All-American and key fixture of the Hoosiers national championship run.

Depth in USC's Cornerback Room

Sep 13, 2025; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; Purdue Boilermakers wide receiver Corey Smith (12) reaches for a ball in front of USC Trojans cornerback Chasen Johnson (21) during the first quarter at Ross-Ade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images | Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images

Jontez Williams was a big-time addition in the portal. The Iowa State transfer was rated as the No. 1 cornerback in the portal by Rivals and 247Sports. He brings experience, having appeared in 32 career games, including 19 starts, and veteran leadership as he enters his redshirt senior season.

He and redshirt sophomore Chasen Johnson are coming out off significant knee injuries. Johnson started four games as a true freshman under Reed at UCF in 2024. He brings great size to the room with his 6-foot-1, 195-pound frame.

Redshirt sophomore Marcelles Williams was a blue-chip prospect coming out of St. John Bosco (Calif.) in the 2024 class. He stepped into the lineup last season and started 11 games. Redshirt freshman RJ Sermons is a former five-star recruit from nearby Rancho Cucamonga (Calif.). The talented sprinter reclassified last summer and spent his first season transforming his body and developing behind the scenes with Reed to prepare him for this season.

Redshirt sophomore Carrington Pierce transferred from Oklahoma State. Brandon Lockhart was a four-star recruit and Jayden Crowder was a three-star recruit in the 2026 class.

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