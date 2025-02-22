Why Oregon Ducks 4-Star Quarterback Commit Jonas Williams Flipped To USC Trojans, Lincoln Riley
Four-star quarterback Jonas Williams and former Oregon Ducks commit has flipped his commitment to the USC Trojans. Oregon coach Dan Lanning and the Ducks have the No. 1 ranked recruiting class in 2026, according to On3's Industry Rankings, but they have taken a hit losing Williams to the Trojans.
Williams had been trending away from the Ducks in recent days, taking a visit to USC for the Trojans' Junior Day recruiting event in January. Williams spoke about the resume of USC coach Lincoln Riley when it comes to coaching quarterbacks, perhaps one of the biggest reasons in convincing the talented recruit to flip away from the Ducks.
“My favorite things that excite me are the relationships I’ve built with Coach Riley, (Luke) Huard, and the (general manager) Chad Bowden,” Williams told On3's Steve Wiltfong. “That was an important factor for me and knowing that this offense will fit my playing style is reassuring.”
By landing Williams, USC adds to it's impressive recruiting class in 2026 while also flipping a coveted quarterback away from a Big Ten rival in the Ducks. According to On3's rankings, the Trojans' class is only one spot behind Oregon's, currently sitting at No. 2.
“Coach Riley, he is the driving factor in the my recruitment. Also what they did with the ’25 class and what they’re doing with the ’26 class is pretty intriguing," Williams recently told On3.
The Trojans signed five-star quarterback Husan Longstreet in the 2025 recruiting cycle, flipping the talented signal caller away from the Texas A&M Aggies after the Colorado Buffaloes were able to flip elite quarterback recruit Julian Lewis away from USC. In this version of the quarterback dominoes, it appears as though the Ducks will be looking for a new quarterback after Williams flipped to the Trojans.
Williams becomes USC's third-highest rated commit per On3. He sits behind four-star linebacker Xavier Griffin and four-star cornerback RJ Sermons. With the additions to USC's recruiting and personnel staff, the Ducks and Trojans are expected to continue competing for top talent.
However, now that Riley has his quarterback committed in Williams, where will Oregon turn at quarterback?
Wiltfong recently reported that a de-commitment from Williams might be coming, partially because of Oregon's interest in five-star quarterback Jared Curtis. While the Ducks would love to sign both quarterbacks, neither recruit is likely to join a crowded quarterback room that would restrict them from seeing the field.
Curtis is set to visit the Oregon Ducks over the summer, as well as the Georgia Bulldogs and South Carolina Gamecocks. Wiltfong recently reported that Georgia and Oregon have separated themselves as the leaders in Curtis' recruitment.
Oregon's No. 1-ranked recruiting class is headlined by five-star tight end Kendre Harrison, four-star offensive tackle kodi Greene, four-star running back Tradarian Ball, and four-star defensive lineman Tony Cumberland.