USC Football: Safety Calen Bullock Lands With AFC South Club in Draft's Third Round
At last, we know former First Team All-Pac-12 USC Trojans defensive back Calen Bullock's NFL destination!
The Houston Texas made a trade with the Philadelphia Eagles, moving up in the third round to acquire Bullock with the No. 78 pick on Friday. Per Myles Simmons of Pro Football Talk, Houston is compensating Philadelphia with the No. 86 pick, later in the same round, and the No. 123 pick in the fourth round, to be made on Day 3 tomorrow.
Philadelphia will receive No. 86 in the third round and No. 123 in the fourth round from Houston to complete the trade.
The Pasadena native recorded seven interceptions between 2022 and '23, the most in the Pac-12. In his youth, he toggled between the wide receiver and defensive back positions on either side of the field. He was nicknamed "Superglue" for his versatility.
The 6'3", 190-pound safety, 20, registered 61 total tackles during his final collegiate season in 2023 (42 solo, 19 assisted), plus two interceptions for a total of 41 yards, one touchdown and seven pass deflections. He'll join fellow Texans Day 2 picks Kamari Lassiter and Blake Fisher in the Lone Star State.
Across his three years for the Cardinal and Gold, Bullock played in 38 contests, starting 32.
Here's your requisite Bullock college highlight reel, courtesy of Bleacher Report Gridiron:
