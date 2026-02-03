One Scouting Combine Event That Could Determine Ja’Kobi Lane’s NFL Draft Status

USC receiver Ja’Kobi Lane was down in Mobile to compete in the Senior Bowl. The week-long event gave Lane an opportunity to leave an impression on NFL decision-makers from all 32 NFL teams.

The most important part of the week was it’s the last time Lane will do anything in pads and against another player before April’s NFL Draft.

Nov 22, 2025; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Southern California Trojans wide receiver Ja'Kobi Lane (8) talks to a coach before the game against the Oregon Ducks at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

Lane had a great showing and confirmed what he showed on tape with the Trojans. He does a phenomenal job of using his 6-foot-4 frame with his wide catch radius, strong hands and body control. Lane is a big-time red zone target, evident by his 16 receiving touchdowns over the past two seasons.

It’s been a steady growth with his development. Lane became a more fluid and detailed route runner in his junior season. He explodes in and out of breaks, attacks the ball and moves extremely well for someone with his size.

The next step for Lane is the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis, which will kickoff later this month, and all eyes will be on one event for Lane, the 40-yard dash.

It’s the main event at the Combine. Whether it should as much as it does, the 40-yard dash holds heavy weight in the draft. Players run fast times all the time and it never translates to success on the field, but they can earn or lose millions by what happens.

A Key Test for Ja'Kobi Lane

Jan 28, 2026; Mobile, AL, USA; American Team wide receiver Ja'kobi Lane (89) of USC works in passing drills during American Senior Bowl practice at Hancock Whitney Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vasha Hunt-Imagn Images | Vasha Hunt-Imagn Images

Just how fast is Lane? He has good game speed. Lane is a long strider and because of it can get behind a defense in a hurry and was a huge vertical threat for USC quarterback Jayden Maiava. But scouts want to know what his straight line speed looks like.

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Keon Coleman was in the same boat as Lane a couple of years ago. A big 6-foot-4 receiver with a long catch radius, excels in contested catches and has good speed on tape. But his 4.61 time in the 40 raised some questions and the Buffalo Bills receiver has struggled to create separation in the NFL.

It’s the case with many big framed receivers making the transition from college to the NFL. The other qualities are great but can you create separation at the next level.

Lane is 196 pounds and makes it that much more important that he does run a good time. He doesn't need to run 4.3, his time just can't raise any red flags. The most realistic is something in the high 4.4s. The USC receiver projects as a late day two pick, he could solidify that status and continue to move up boards.

A 4.50-4.52 wouldn’t be catastrophic, it's a solid time but again the lean frame is a major factor. A high 4.5 to a 4.6 would be detrimental to his draft status.

Oct 18, 2025; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Southern California Trojans wide receiver Ja'Kobi Lane (8) breaks a tackle by Notre Dame Fighting Irish safety Tae Johnson (9) during the second half at Notre Dame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Michael Caterina-Imagn Images | Michael Caterina-Imagn Images

Of course, Lane could choose to not run at the combine and wait until USC’s Pro Day. The Trojans have not announced an official date but it will come anywhere from two to three weeks after the combine.

Every step of the draft process is crucial, and this is the next one for Lane.

