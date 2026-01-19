What 4-Star Recruit Deshonne Redeaux Brings To USC’s Running Back Room

Deshonne Redeaux was a two-sport standout as a freshman at Oaks Christian (Calif.). He was named the State Freshman Athlete of the Year by Cal-Hi Sports for his performances on the football field and in track.

The offers started to pour in from USC, Oregon, Alabama, Oklahoma and many others before the summer of his sophomore season. And from there, the No. 6 rated running back in the 247Sports Rankings continued to ascend.

Running back Deshonne Redeaux finds an opening during the first quarter of Oaks Christian's 35-0 Marmonte League win over St. Bonaventure Friday night at Redell Field. | JOE LUMAYA/SPECIAL TO THE STAR / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The four-star recruit announced his pledge to the Trojans last spring with the help of some hometown heroes in USC superstar guard JuJu Watkins and legendary rapper Snoop Dogg.

Redeaux is one of many players from the Snoop Youth Football League to make it to the FBS level. Last season, former USC cornerback Jaylin Smith, who also came from Snoop Dogg’s league was drafted in the third round by the Houston Texans.

MORE: USC Defense Takes a Hit at Linebacker with Late Transfer Portal Exit

MORE: NIL Impact Of Terrell Anderson's Transfer To USC

MORE: USC’s Quarterback Room Following Transfer Portal Shakeup

Redeaux capped off his commitment to USC by sharing his game day hype playlist exclusively with Billboard.

On the field, he was noticeably bigger during his senior season, listed at 202 pounds, while still maintaining what made him dynamic as runner. Redeaux has excellent lateral agility and quickness. He has a ton of power in his lower body and great contact balance and a burst to outrun defenders.

Running back Deshonne Redeaux looks for running room during the third quarter of Oaks Christian's 35-0 Marmonte League win over St. Bonaventure Friday night at Redell Field. | JOE LUMAYA/SPECIAL TO THE STAR / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

However, the most underrated part of his game is his receiving skills out of the backfield. They were on display all week during the Navy All-American Bowl practice.

Redeaux is a smooth route runner that is comfortable coming out of the backfield or flexing out wide. He runs with great route tempo and has natural hands. If Redeaux is solid in pass protection, he could make a push for early playing time in 2026.

Running Back Depth Competition

Oct 18, 2025; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Southern California Trojans running back King Miller (30) runs the ball against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish during the first half at Notre Dame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Michael Caterina-Imagn Images | Michael Caterina-Imagn Images

King Miller proved to be one of the biggest surprises in college football this past season and led the team in rushing yards, with Waymond Jordan and Eli Sanders suffering season-ending injuries against Michigan in week 7.

Miller was excellent down the stretch, even with the constant shuffling on the offensive line. Jordan was the worth the hype of the No. 1 ranked JUCO running back in the 2025 cycle. He has a great blend of elusiveness and power.

The Trojans chose not rush Jordan back for the season finale against crosstown rival UCLA or the bowl game. He did go through pregame warmups in pads for both.

Miller and Jordan will be back next season as new one-two punch in Los Angeles. Three running backs entered the transfer portal in sophomore Bryan Jackson and freshmen Harry Dalton and James Johnson.

Sep 20, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans running back Waymond Jordan (2) runs the ball against the Michigan State Spartans during the second half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

The No. 3 running back spot is wide-open. Freshman Riley Wormley saw action in three games at the end of the season as he recovered from a season-ending knee injury he suffered midway through his season year.

He was not a participant in spring practice and began running routes on air at the end of fall camp. Injuries, redshirts and transfers bolted Wormley up the depth chart and he gained valuable playing experience the final two games of the season.

Four-star Shahn Alston is the second blue-chip running back the Trojans signed in the 2026 class. Alston was also four-year standout, playing both sides of the ball. The No. 8 rated running back, per the 247Sports Composite Rankings, will be on campus in the spring competing for early playing time.

Recommended Articles