Ja'Kobi Lane's Biggest Strength as an NFL Draft Prospect

Former USC Trojans wide receiver Ja'Kobi Lane declared for the 2026 NFL Draft after three seasons with the Trojans. He enters the draft as a highly-regarded receiver, who's frame makes him an attractive pick in the Draft.

Lane and wide receiver Makai Lemon worked hand-in-hand on coach Lincoln Riley's offense, and both brought separate skillsets that made the Trojans air-raid offense unstoppable.

Ja'Kobi Lane's Ability to Separate

Throughout the 2025 season, Lane was one of USC's offensive weapons, and gave every defensive back a difficult time. Ahead of the Senior Bowl, Lane's measurements came in at 6-foot-4 and 196 pounds.

His size allows him to be a threat in deep-ball passes, and out run any defensive back paired up with Lane. After the second day of of Senior Bowl practice, Lane shared his favorite skillset as a wide receiver, which is also his most underrated trait as a wide receiver.

"I think my ability to separate at my size, my ability to move, also my natural hands (and) always reverting back to catching with my hands, rather than my body," Lane said in an interview with HoustonStressans.com. "The ability to move at my size down in the red zone, down in the middle of the field. Not having to depend on my size to box people out, but also being able to move guys off their line."

USC WR Ja’Kobi Lane (@cantGuardJak1 ) on his best skillset as a WR, his favorite route and a message for his former teammates Jaylin Smith (@jayliinn_1k) and Calen Bullock (@CalenBullock) pic.twitter.com/fEEzuppLrf — Houston Stressans (@TexansCommenter) January 28, 2026

Through three seasons at USC, Lane totaled 99 receptions for 1,363 yards and 18 touchdowns. His red-zone reliability, and ability to help drive offenses into scoring position, makes him an appealing option for any NFL team.

Potential NFL Draft Fits For Lane

Lane's size is unique, but his skillset is elite and can be a gamechanger with any team that selects Lane. Especially with his toughness and ability to win 50/50 passes, Lane emerges as a strong candidate for the New England Patriots and the Dallas Cowboys.

Similar to Cowboys wide receiver George Pickens, Lane is a threat to any defensive back he's paired up with and will always find a way to move the chains. Paired with a Pro Bowl quarterback in Dak Prescott, wide receivers CeeDee Lamb and Pickens, Lane's skillset adds more talent to an already loaded offense. Prescott's experience and ability to lead Dallas' offense could be key to Lane's development.

As for the Patriots, who punched their ticket to Super Bowl LX against the Seattle Seahawks, their new leadership under coach Mike Vrabel, and the upward trend of quarterback Drake Maye has brought the Patriots back into an elite level. Maye's talent has not gone unnoticed in his first two seasons, being the first quarterback in the 2024 NFL Draft class to lead his team to a Super Bowl appearance.

Alongside the growth of Maye and wide receivers Stefon Diggs and Kayshon Boutte, adding Lane to New England's offense provides more size and opportunity to have a deep-ball target who can win 50/50 passes, and move the chains.

