Seattle Seahawks' Sam Darnold Signing Biggest Free Agency Move In NFL?
It's been a fruitful offseason for a couple of former USC Trojans as they made waves with the contracts they signed during NFL free agency. The former Trojans have earned themselves big paydays after producing at a high level in the NFL and have been considered some of the best signings made across of all the league.
This offseason, however, the biggest free agent story was the signing of former USC quarterback Sam Darnold. After Darnold had a career resurgence with the Minnesota Vikings, he was one of the most sought after free agents. Eventually, Darnold signed a three-year deal worth $100.5 million
Interestingly enough, Seth Walder of ESPN gave two former Trojans the same free agency signing grade for Denver Broncos safety Talanoa Hufanga and Seattle Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold.
Walder gave both players a B- grade, but he said Hufanga's grade might have been even higher if not for injury concerns. Hufanga will get at least $20 million guaranteed heading his way on three-year deal worth $45 million.
"On the fun scale, this signing is an A. But I can't help but think that the Broncos paid a market rate for a player who should have been more of a buy-low signing...that said, one can imagine this really working out and I have to think that upside (which kept my grade as high as it did) was awfully tempting for Denver," Walder said.
One of the top quarterbacks on the market, Sam Darnold cashed in after a big season in 2024 with the Minnesota Vikings and signed with the Seattle Seahawks for a three-year deal that guarantees the California native $55 million.
However, despite giving Darnold a B- grade as well, Walder was more bullish on his signing with Seattle.
MORE: No. 1 USC Trojans vs. No. 16 UNC Greensboro: NCAA Tournament Betting Odds
MORE: USC Trojans, LSU Tigers Emerge as Favorites for California 5-Star Recruit Havon Finney Jr.
MORE: What Bronny James Said About Dalton Knecht After Los Angeles Lakers Loss To Denver Nuggets
"The optimistic view is that the Seahawks landed Darnold for less than the Buccaneers paid to sign Baker Mayfield and quite a bit less than the Saints paid to sign Derek Carr for in 2023...that $55 million guarantee is a lot less than, say, Daniel Jones received with the Giants two years ago, and the contract is cheaper overall than I was expecting," Walder said.
The Trojans are not done yet getting paid in free agency. One of the true active legends in the NFL, offensive tackle Tyron Smith is returning to the league for his 15th season.
Matt Bowen of ESPN said that Smith ranks as one of the top remaining free agents that are unsigned, listing him as the No. 27 player left on the market.
"Smith appeared in only 10 games last season, and his level of play is starting to diminish. The 6-5, 320-pound tackle had an 83.0% pass block win rate in 2024, which was below league average. There are still Hall of Fame flashes from the veteran, though, and he could get another one-year deal this offseason," Bowen said.
Despite being on the older side, turnining 35 in December of this year, Smith should still find work due to a diminshing market for offensive lineman in free agency.