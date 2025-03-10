Denver Broncos Sign NFL Free Agent Safety Talanoa Hufanga To $45 Million Deal
Former USC Trojans All-American & San Francisco 49ers defensive back Talanoa Hufanga has agreed to a deal with the Denver Broncos according to multiple NFL insiders.
The deal is three years worth up to $45 million with $20 million guaranteed. After many doubts, Hufanga gets a long-term deal of a sizable amount. Hufanga, just 25 years old, is a former All-Pro and Pro Bowler after his stellar 2022 season with the 49ers in which he was also named the Polynesian Professional Football Player of the Year.
Hufanga suffered a torn ACL towards the ends of the 2023 season that sidelined him for much of the 2024 season, but Hufanga looked closer to the form reminiscent of the player that was considered one of the best defensive backs in the league prior to his injury. The Broncos are bolstering their secondary with a legitimate ballhawk and playmaker that will help force takeaways.
Hufanga was named an All-American after the 2020 season with the USC Trojans. He was also selected as the co-Polynesian College Football Player of the Year and Pac-12 Defensive Player of the Year. The 49ers selected Hufanga in the fifth round of the 2021 NFL Draft. Despite the pedigree, Hufanga has already outperformed his draft spot and now earned a big contract.
As a professional player, Hufanga has an aforementioned All-Pro and Pro Bowl honor after his breakout campaign in the 2022 season. During that breakout year, Hufanga tallied 97 tackles, nine pass breakups, five tackles for loss, four interceptions, two sacks, two forced fumbles, and one defensive touchdown.
For his career, the former Trojan has 197 tackles, 14 pass breakups, seven interceptions, two sacks, one defensive touchdown, and 49 games played. Hufanga can expect an increased production bump due to the Defensive Player of the Year, Broncos cornerback Patrick Surtain II, taking away half the field.
According to the 49ers team website, Hufanga grew up on a farm where his family raised goats, cows, pigs, and chickens and cared for dogs and cats. Hufanga is also a relative of Marlon and Tuli Tuipulotuboth, defensive linemen at the University of Southern California and have NFL experience.
"Growing up on a farm, it's a different kind of childhood I didn't have neighborhood friends to hang out with," he said. "On the weekends it was mandatory that my brother and I were working. We weeded, cleaned the barn, fed the animals, took eggs out of the chicken coop and maintained the pig pens."
Hufanga is well liked on and off the field and has never had any conduct issues that have been reported. The Broncos are getting a leader and a darn good football player as they try to make the playoffs for consecutive seasons for the first time in over a decade.