How To Watch USC Trojans vs. TCU's Alamo Bowl Game: Betting, Prediction, Injuries

The No. 16 USC Trojans will face off against the TCU Horned Frogs for the Alamo Bowl. USC coach Lincoln Riley and the Trojans are looking to reach double-digit wins, despite playing without key starters.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, Dec. 30, at 6 p.m. PT

Where: Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas

TV Broadcast: ESPN

Radio Call: KNX 1070 AM

Jan 2, 2023; Arlington, Texas, USA; USC Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley reacts during the first half against the Tulane Green Wave in the 2023 Cotton Bowl at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Betting Odds

The USC Trojans are 6.5-point favorites against the TCU Horned Frogs on FanDuel Sportsbook. The moneyline for USC is -255, and the point total is set at 55.5.

Key Trojans Not Participating In Alamo Bowl

The USC Trojans will be without several key starters due to opt-outs as they prepare for the 2026 NFL Draft. With this, USC will be without its three leading receivers: wide receivers Makai Lemon and Ja’Kobi Lane and tight end Lake McRee.

The Trojans will also miss two offensive starters due to injuries. On the offensive line, the Trojans will be without left tackle Elijah Paige and center Kilian O'Connor, who underwent surgeries that will keep them out of the bowl game.

Just like the offense, the Trojans will also be missing key players on defense. Safety Kamari Ramsey and linebacker Eric Gentry are both off to the NFL and opting out of the bowl game.

Standout freshman Jahkeem Stewart will also not be participating after playing with a stress fracture in his foot all season.

Oct 11, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) warms up prior to the game against the Michigan Wolverines at United Airlines Field at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Key Offensive Players Participating

Fortunately for the Trojans, quarterback Jayden Maiava re-signed with USC and will play in the Alamo Bowl. He has a big opportunity ahead to show he can perform at a high level even if Lemon and other key receivers are not in the lineup.

Through the regular season, Maiava has passed for 3,431 yards and 23 touchdowns, finishing the regular season with the most passing yards in the Big Ten. He has also rushed for 150 yards and six touchdowns.

With Lemon and Lane both out, one key player to watch in the receiving game is wide receiver Tanook Hines. He had the fourth most receiving yards throughout the season and has a chance to make a name for himself. He has racked up 398 receiving yards and two touchdowns.

Oct 1, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley applauds after a touchdown in the first half against the Arizona State Sun Devils at United Airlines Field at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

The Trojans' running back room will have some help with Waymond Jordan set to play in the bowl game. Running back King Miller has done well in Jordan’s absence, but having two solid players back in the run game will be a big boost for the Trojans’ offense.

Miller leads the team with 873 rushing yards and seven touchdowns. Jordan has racked up 576 yards and five touchdowns and can help Riley’s offense take off against TCU.

Defense Looking For Players To Step Up

USC’s defense has been inconsistent this season, and without key starters, the Trojans have to step up to prevent TCU from gaining any early momentum.

Sep 7, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans defensive coordinator D'Anton Lynn reacts against the Utah State Aggies during the fourth quarter at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jonathan Hui-Imagn Images | Jonathan Hui-Imagn Images

Two key players to watch are safeties Christian Pierce and Kennedy Urlacher, who stepped in to close out the season. Pierce totals 58 tackles, one sack, and three passes defended. Urlacher has racked up 35 total tackles, one sack, and one interception.

Linebacker Desman Stephens II recently re-signed with the Trojans and has a chance to step up as a leader without Gentry on the field. Stephens leads the team with 83 total tackles.

The Alamo Bowl will give the young players on the defense a chance to step up and prove themselves for the Trojans, while competing for a starting position in 2026.

Nov 29, 2025; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; TCU Horned Frogs head coach Sonny Dykes walks off the field during the game between the Horned Frogs and the Bearcats at Amon G. Carter Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

TCU Without Key Players

One of the biggest players TCU will be without is quarterback Josh Hoover, who is entering the NCAA Transfer Portal. The Horned Frogs could instead start quarterback Ken Seals, who has appeared in seven games through two seasons. In his time with TCU, he has passed for 121 yards, one touchdown, and one interception.

TCU wide receiver Jordan Dwyer has the second-most receiving yards and is expected to miss the Alamao Bowl due to a foot injury. The Horned Frogs will still have their leading receiver, Eric McAlister. The TCU wide receiver leads the team with 1,121 yards and 10 touchdowns and will be looking to boost his draft stock against USC.

There are two key players on TCU’s defense that USC will have to be ready for. Safety Bud Clark has totaled four interceptions this year, and Maiava will have to be cautious when throwing the ball near him. Linebacker Kaleb Elarms-Orr is a playmaker for the Horned Frogs, leading TCU with 119 tackles and four sacks. With USC missing key offensive linemen, the Trojans have a tough task ahead to stop Elarms-Orr.

USC vs. TCU Prediction

The USC Trojans will defeat the TCU Horned Frogs 37-24.

