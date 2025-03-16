Selection Sunday, March Madness Bracket: North Carolina Tar Heels In, Indiana Out
Selection Sunday marks the beginning of March Madness for men's college basketball as the bracket for the NCAA Tournament has been officially revealed.
The No. 1 overall seed is the Auburn Tigers, despite losing to the Tennessee Volunteers in the semifinals of the SEC Tournament. The Florida Gators, Duke Blue Devils, and Houston Cougars are the other No. 1 seeds in March Madness. The No. 2 seeds are Michigan State, St. John's, Tennessee, and Alabama.
Behind them, the No. 3 seeds are Iowa State, Wisconsin, Texas Tech, and Kentucky. Rounding out the top teams on the No. 4 seed line are Purdue, Texas A&M, Maryland, and Arizona.
ESPN's Joe Lunardi projected No. 1 seeds for this year's March Madness bracket to be Auburn, Florida, Duke, and Houston. CBS Sports' Jerry Palm had the same four teams as No. 1 seeds.
Palm's projections seemed to factor in Michigan and Wisconsin's run in the Big 10 Tournament, placing both teams ahead of Iowa State on the No. 3 seed line. Ultimately, Michigan is a No. 5 seed and Wisconsin is a No. 3 seed with Iowa State.
On the other end, bubble teams like the Indiana Hoosiers, North Carolina Tar Heels, and Texas Longhorns will paid close attention to Sunday's proceedings. North Carolina and Texas were one of the last teams in, while the Indiana Hoosiers were on the outside looking in.
The USC Trojans spent some time on the bubble during the season, but they ultimately ended the year with a losing record. It was coach Eric Musselman's first year at USC as he looks to bring the Trojans back to the NCAA Tournament.
MORE: What Four-Star Recruit Dylan Berymond Said About Texas Longhorns, USC Trojans
MORE: USC Trojans Shine At Pro Day With All 32 NFL Teams in Attendance: Woody Marks, Jaylin Smith
MORE: USC Trojans To Land Another 5-Star Recruit? Mater Dei Tight End Mark Bowman Visits
Selection Sunday was rather uneventful ass George Mason could potentially have potential taken a bid if they can beat VCU in the Atlantic 10 Conference Tournament, but VCU won the conference title and automatic qualifier. Additionally, the UAB Blazers were unable to take a spot from a team on the bubble after losing to Memphis in the American Athletic Conference Championship on Sunday.
The Duke Blue Devils won the ACC Conference Tournament, playing a majority of the tournament without star forward Cooper Flagg after he suffered an ankle injury against Georgia Tech on Thursday. Still, he is expected to play in the NCAA Tournament.
St. John's won the Big East for the first time in 25 years under coach Rick Pitino, and they did it in Madison Square Garden, no less.
The first round of the NCAA Tournament begins on Thursday, March 20. The Final Four starts on April 5 with the final game of the tournament taking place on April 7.
Which team will be the final one standing at the end of the madness? Will there be any "Cinderella" runs in this year's tournament?