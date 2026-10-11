Seven Biggest Winners and Losers From USC's Statement Victory Over Penn State

The No. 19 USC Trojans silenced all the doubt and came away with a huge 31-23 win at Beaver Stadium in front of the hostile whiteout crowd. Here are the winners and losers from the game.

Winner: Offense’s Tone-Setting Drive

Oct 10, 2026; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Southern California Trojans wide receiver Ethan "Boobie" Feaster (1) runs with the ball during the second quarter against the Penn State Nittany Lions at West Shore Home Field at Beaver Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

When you elect to receive, go five-for-five on passes (62 yards), move the chains on the ground (24 yards), convert on fourth down, and get your returning star active early, that’s a win. Overcoming a penalty and a sack in the rowdy environment is huge too.

Loser: Defense Allowing a Tone-Setting Drive

Oct 10, 2026; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions tight end Andrew Rappleyea (87) makes a catch for a touchdown during the first quarter against the Southern California Trojans at West Shore Home Field at Beaver Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

On the flip side, the Trojans’ defense didn't come out as aggressive as the offensive side of the ball. A 47-yard pickup through the air – a problem the secondary unit has been having – and giving up a touchdown on fourth-and-two is a bit demoralizing. It also set the tone for the type of game Southern Cal found itself in on the road: a back-and-forth battle.

Winner: Tanook Hines

Oct 10, 2026; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Southern California Trojans wide receiver Tanook Hines (16) scores a touchdown during the second quarter against the Penn State Nittany Lions at West Shore Home Field at Beaver Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The sophomore wideout was talking the talk during the practice week and made sure to walk the walk in Beaver Stadium. In the first half, Hines was targeted seven times and brought in four catches for 82 yards and a touchdown. The highlight play of the first half was definitely his sliding, 40-yard catch he made with quarterback Jayden Maiava on the run.

Loser: The Injury Bug

Oct 10, 2026; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Penn State Nittany Lion players run onto the field as fireworks explode overhead prior to the game against the Southern California Trojans at West Shore Home Field at Beaver Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Trojans’ offense was hit the hardest by the injury bug. On Oct. 9, it was reported that NC State transfer receiver Terrell Anderson would miss the remainder of the season due to surgery. Freshman tight end Mark Bowman also missed his second consecutive game. Offensive Linemen Hayden Treter and Elijah Paige, who was originally a game-time decision, were inactive for the game as well.

On defense, Jide Abasiri was listed as a game-time decision and played one snap on the defense’s first series. After that, Jahkeem Stewart took over starting responsibilities, with second- and third-teamers rotating in.

Winner: Jayden Maiava

Oct 10, 2026; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Southern California Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) looks to throw a pass during the first quarter against the Penn State Nittany Lions at West Shore Home Field at Beaver Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The senior signal caller was a bit off in the Trojans’ first road game of the season, but he left no doubt on the field that he came to play this evening.

In the first half, Maiava was practically unfazed by the crowd and even his new offensive line. He ended up completing 13-of-21 passes (61.9 percent) for 210 yards, two touchdowns, one sack, and no turnovers. Showed poise in the pocket and started to use his legs to extend some plays, with the aforementioned 40-yard play to Hines being the standout.

Maiava would finish the game going 21-for-33, 301 passing yards, three touchdowns, with a 63.6 completion percentage.

Loser: Explosive and Chain Moving Plays on Defense

Oct 10, 2026; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions quarterback Rocco Becht (3) reacts from the line of scrimmage during the first quarter against the Southern California Trojans at West Shore Home Field at Beaver Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In all fairness, the Trojans’ defense kept the Nittany Lions’ offense at bay, going one-for-five on third downs and allowing 51 rushing yards. Ultimately, it was the explosive plays that made it a tie game at halftime. The unit allowed two 35-plus-yard plays to Nittany Lions wide receiver Chase Sowell and five 10-plus-yard passes.

Penn State was able to do the same in the second half. In the third quarter, Rocco Becht was able to find Brett Eskildsen for 14 yards while facing second-and-ten at USC’s 47-yard line. Then on third-and-five, Becht had a 10-yard completion for a new set of downs. Becht found Eskildsen again, this time a 21-yard connection to convert on third-and-seven. Becht also had a 20-yard pass on second-and-one that placed the Nittany Lions in the red zone.

The Nittany Lions were also perfect on fourth-down conversions, going five-for-five. This may come off as nitpicky, but it has been a problem for the unit and can only be exploited more when they face No. 5 Ohio State, No. 7 Indiana, and now No. 21 UCLA.

Winner: Relying on the Run and Defense to Close Out Games

Oct 10, 2026; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley looks on from the sideline during the first quarter against the Penn State Nittany Lions at West Shore Home Field at Beaver Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

USC’s offense finished the first half with only 36 rushing yards. By the start of the fourth quarter, they had 49 total rushing yards and a touchdown on the ground. King Miller finished the game with 19 carries for 102 yards and a score, while Waymond Jordan contributed 22 yards off of six carries.

On the defensive side of the ball, freshman Luke Wafle came up big with a nine-yard sack on third-and-ten in USC territory. On the following offensive series, it seemed as if Becht ripped into the secondary with a 25-yard completion, but safety Christian Pierce punched out the ball while cornerback Chasen Johnson recovered.

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