USC Trojans' Offensive Line: New Leader Emerging In Tobias Raymond
The USC Trojans are back in the swing of things with spring practices kicking off. One of the biggest questions coming into the offseason is what were the Trojans going to do at offensive line.
USC coach Lincoln Riley made it clear that the position unit was a priority and brought in two transfers with starting experience to fill in spots along the interior offensive line, but the right tackle spot still remains up for grabs with offensive lineman Elijah Paige penciled in as the left tackle starter.
Tobias Raymond, a sophomore tackle, is widely considered to be the favorite for the left tackle competition. Raymond earned his first and only start of his career in the Trojans' Las Vegas Bowl win over Texas A&M at the end of the season.
"I think that was really big for me. You've got to get your first start at some point, so it was nice to get it last year rather than hopefully this year. That was my first full game of playing. It's a lot different than going in for the second half. Being in the whole game, it helped slow things down, which was nice," Raymond said after USC's spring practice on Tuesday.
Raymond is battling it out with true freshman Aaron Dunn and Elijah Vaikona as well as redshirt freshman Hayden Tretter for the right tackle spot this offseason.
The Trojans are relatively young in the position group with Raymond being the second-longest tenured member in the unit, only behind Killian O'Connor. Raymond said being put into a leadership role is something that he's been adjusting to while also competing for a starting spot.
"It still feels weird to say. I feel like it went by fast. It's definitely a different role because I'm one of the older guys now, which is nice, but it's weird at times to realize that. There aren't many guys older than me now. It's always fun playing football with your guys, but when you're competing for a spot, it's way different," Raymond said.
With Paige and offensive guard Alani Noa coming back, it gives the Trojans a bit of stability along the offensive line, but it will be interesting to see how the group meshes come this fall with three new projected starters to come in.
Riley and USC brought in two offensive line transfers with the expectation that they would fill in the open spots at guard and center left by Emmanuel Pregnon and Jonah Monheim. Purdue transfer DJ Wingfield has plenty of experience to play either guard or tackle, but will more than likely suit up to play guard for the Trojans. Syracuse transfer J'Onre Reed will man the center position for USC after playing there for the Orange last season.