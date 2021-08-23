USC WR Tahj Washington Leaves Stellar Impression on Head Coach Clay Helton

Tahj Washington enters his first year with USC's football program after transferring from Memphis this offseason. Washington joins a stacked wideout room, but one with tremendous opportunity and upside.

The Trojans are looking for receivers to replace departed veterans Amon-Ra St. Brown and Tyler Vaughns, as well as junior Bru McCoy. After USC's second fall camp scrimmage on Saturday, Helton raved about Washington's performance and emphasized his progression from USC's first scrimmage to second.

“Tahj Washington I thought had a hell of a day. Really made plays all over the field,” said Helton. “I thought Tahj really stepped forward and really showed himself as a guy who can be an every-down guy. [He] made some great plays and made some great yards after catch,” Helton said. “Struggled in the first scrimmage, which this place [the Coliseum] can do to you sometimes, but his comfort level was just night and day today.”

Washington hails from Marshall, Texas. He spent two seasons with the Memphis Tigers and during his career in Tennessee, accumulated 46 receptions, 775 yards, and six touchdowns. Washington had three 100-yard games last season against UCF, Cincinnati and FAU. He was named to the Football Writers Association of America's Freshman All-American team while at Memphis.

