What USC Trojans Commit Shahn Alston Said About Recruiting Visit, Deshonne Redeaux
The USC Trojans are recruiting a talented class of 2026, and it includes four-star running back Shahn Alson. The Trojans hosted numerous recruits in April, which Alston returned to Southern California for.
Alston committed to USC on Jan. 11 and it was a major addition for the Trojans. Per 247Sports, Alston is the No. 127 recruit in the nation, the No. 9 running back, and the No. 4 player from Ohio.
Alston talked to 247Sports’ Chris Trevino, about his latest visit, and Alston had nothing but great things to say about his recent return to Southern California.
“My visit was great. Even better than my previous visit to USC,” Alston said. “They always go behind my expectations. I always feel like a priority when I visit USC.
Alston discussed spending time with USC Trojans coach Lincoln Riley and running backs coach Anthony Jones. He and Jones were able to spend much time together and Alston discussed why it was important to spend time with Jones.
“The time spent with Coach Jones and head coach [Lincoln] Riley stood out to me. Building relationships with all the coaching staff is really important to me,” Alston said. “Coach Jones is definitely real relatable with the players in the meetings. He’s more than just a coach with his players.”
Alston spoke heavily about the future of the running back position for the USC Trojans. Alston is one of two running backs that the Trojans received a commitment from in the class of 2026. The Trojans recruited Deshonne Redeaux on April 5. Redeaux is the No. 94 recruit in the nation, the No. 5 running back, and the No. 13 player from California.
Instead of feeling threatened by another top running back in the same recruiting class, Alston is excited to work with Redeaux. With the two of them, the USC offense can dominate in the run game.
“I believe we will be the best duo in college football in the near future,” Alston said. “I feel like our games complement each other well, and will be a handful for teams.”
The two running backs have not met in person yet, but they have spoken on the phone and begun to build a relationship. Alston confirmed the two planned to take an official visit together, currently scheduled for June 6.
USC had a strong run game in 2024 with running back Woody Marks. Having two solid players could open up Riley’s offense even more. Alston and Redeaux building a connection early could pay off on the field.
The USC Trojans recruiting class of 2026 ranks No. 1 in the nation, per 247Sports. In addition to Alston and Redeaux, the Trojans are building an elite offense with four-star wide receiver Trent Mosley and four-star quarterback Jonas Williams. Riley and the Trojans are building an elite recruiting class that will make USC a true contender for years to come.