USC Quarterback Jayden Maiava’s NFL Draft Stock Soars After Ohio State Upset
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USC Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava starred in front of 14 NFL scouts against then-No. 2 Ohio State. All of whom sat inside the Otis Booth Press Box at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum to watch Maiava hit 222 yards with one touchdown in the 30-18 romp.
Now one national outlet has labeled Maiava a day one of the NFL Draft talent on Nov. 4. However, Maiava joins an aspiring contender in this mock, who happens to have a past coach Lincoln Riley star quarterback leading this team.
Where Jayden Maiava Lands in NFL Draft Mock
CBS Sports NFL Draft expert Ryan Wilson has Maiava sneaking into the late first round following the huge win over the Buckeyes.
But Wilson places Maiava with the Minnesota Vikings at 30th overall, who happen to be led by Riley's past Heisman Trophy-winning passer, Kyler Murray.
"I've been a big Maiava fan since last season. And I love the idea of a rhythm, pocket passer playing in KOC's [coach Kevin O'Connell's] offense. He's not going to blow you away with his physical tools, but he does a lot of things at a very high level," Wilson wrote in his evaluation.
Maiava becomes the fifth and final quarterback to land inside the first round per the mock projection. He joins a class projected to see Miami quarterback Darian Mensah coming off the board first at No. 4 to the New York Jets. Then Oklahoma State quarterback Drew Mestemaker follows Mensah at sixth overall to the Cleveland Browns.
Even Oregon passer Dante Moore, who hasn't played since his concussion from the Sept. 26 win over Maiava's USC, goes high at No. 12 to the Arizona Cardinals while Trinidad Chambliss of Ole Miss becomes the fourth (No. 28 to the Pittsburgh Steelers).
Still, this Vikings pairing creates a rather unique scenario at a place that's seen constant quarterback change.
Could Jayden Maiava Push Out Kyler Murray?
It's possible the Vikings could go in another direction from Murray for the 2027 offseason. He's only signed to a one-year deal worth $1.3 million.
Murray, however, has witnessed a career renaissance in helping lead Minnesota to a 6-1 start. He's thrown more touchdowns at five compared to interceptions with three, while tallying 1,022 passing yards along with 167 rushing.
Yet Minnesota could easily build up the future behind center. Especially if the NFC North leaders eventually choose to roll with a quarterback in the first round of the next draft class.
However, Viking fans and even the USC fanbase has seen something similar before out of the Twin Cities.
Why Vikings Situation Could Recreate Notable Moment With USC Star
Minnesota once felt that Michigan quarterback and former national champion JJ McCarthy would represent the future. All while signing former USC standout passer Sam Darnold as his backup ahead of the 2024 season.
Yet McCarthy tore his ACL early in his rookie season. Darnold stepped in to put together a career-best season and guided the Vikings to a 14-3 record. But Minnesota struggled to keep Darnold following his own one-year deal, and he went on to lead the Seattle Seahawks to the 2025 Super Bowl win over the New England Patriots.
Placing Maiava here could recreate that moment between Darnold and McCarthy, but this time with two ex-Riley quarterbacks. So maybe Maiava and Minnesota may not be the most gleaming pairing. Nevertheless, Maiava is proving he's first-round material. He can significantly boost his stock by knocking off the remaining ranked foes of No. 4 Indiana and No. 5 UCLA to end the regular season.
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Lorenzo J Reyna is a sports writer for USC Trojans On SI and Colorado Buffaloes On SI. He brings nearly two decades of sports writing experience, including coverage of Cal, Stanford, San Jose State and Fresno State for 247Sports. He also wrote about an incoming high school freshman named Jayden Daniels before he won the Heisman Trophy and led the Washington Commanders. Also known as "Zo" to his colleagues, his other writing credits include ClutchPoints, Athlon Sports, Roundtable, the Santa Maria Times and freelanced once for the Los Angeles Times. He enjoys living near a beach, having multiple cups of coffee, and listening to old school R&B/Hip-Hop in his down time.Follow LJ_Reyna