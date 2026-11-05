USC Quarterback Jayden Maiava’s NFL Draft Stock Soars After Ohio State Upset

USC Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava starred in front of 14 NFL scouts against then-No. 2 Ohio State. All of whom sat inside the Otis Booth Press Box at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum to watch Maiava hit 222 yards with one touchdown in the 30-18 romp.

Now one national outlet has labeled Maiava a day one of the NFL Draft talent on Nov. 4. However, Maiava joins an aspiring contender in this mock, who happens to have a past coach Lincoln Riley star quarterback leading this team.

Where Jayden Maiava Lands in NFL Draft Mock

USC Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) stiff arms Ohio State Buckeyes defensive end Qua Russaw (4) during the NCAA football game at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on Oct. 31, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

CBS Sports NFL Draft expert Ryan Wilson has Maiava sneaking into the late first round following the huge win over the Buckeyes.

But Wilson places Maiava with the Minnesota Vikings at 30th overall, who happen to be led by Riley's past Heisman Trophy-winning passer, Kyler Murray.

"I've been a big Maiava fan since last season. And I love the idea of a rhythm, pocket passer playing in KOC's [coach Kevin O'Connell's] offense. He's not going to blow you away with his physical tools, but he does a lot of things at a very high level," Wilson wrote in his evaluation.

Oct 31, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) throws against the Ohio State Buckeyes during the first half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Maiava becomes the fifth and final quarterback to land inside the first round per the mock projection. He joins a class projected to see Miami quarterback Darian Mensah coming off the board first at No. 4 to the New York Jets. Then Oklahoma State quarterback Drew Mestemaker follows Mensah at sixth overall to the Cleveland Browns.

Even Oregon passer Dante Moore, who hasn't played since his concussion from the Sept. 26 win over Maiava's USC, goes high at No. 12 to the Arizona Cardinals while Trinidad Chambliss of Ole Miss becomes the fourth (No. 28 to the Pittsburgh Steelers).

Still, this Vikings pairing creates a rather unique scenario at a place that's seen constant quarterback change.

Could Jayden Maiava Push Out Kyler Murray?

Oct 31, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) throws the ball against the Ohio State Buckeyes in the first half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It's possible the Vikings could go in another direction from Murray for the 2027 offseason. He's only signed to a one-year deal worth $1.3 million.

Murray, however, has witnessed a career renaissance in helping lead Minnesota to a 6-1 start. He's thrown more touchdowns at five compared to interceptions with three, while tallying 1,022 passing yards along with 167 rushing.

Yet Minnesota could easily build up the future behind center. Especially if the NFC North leaders eventually choose to roll with a quarterback in the first round of the next draft class.

However, Viking fans and even the USC fanbase has seen something similar before out of the Twin Cities.

Why Vikings Situation Could Recreate Notable Moment With USC Star

Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kyler Murray (1) makes a pass against Detroit Lions during the first half at Ford Field in Detroit on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Minnesota once felt that Michigan quarterback and former national champion JJ McCarthy would represent the future. All while signing former USC standout passer Sam Darnold as his backup ahead of the 2024 season.

Yet McCarthy tore his ACL early in his rookie season. Darnold stepped in to put together a career-best season and guided the Vikings to a 14-3 record. But Minnesota struggled to keep Darnold following his own one-year deal, and he went on to lead the Seattle Seahawks to the 2025 Super Bowl win over the New England Patriots.

Placing Maiava here could recreate that moment between Darnold and McCarthy, but this time with two ex-Riley quarterbacks. So maybe Maiava and Minnesota may not be the most gleaming pairing. Nevertheless, Maiava is proving he's first-round material. He can significantly boost his stock by knocking off the remaining ranked foes of No. 4 Indiana and No. 5 UCLA to end the regular season.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook , and X for the latest news.