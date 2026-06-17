Three Keys for Cornerback Marcelles Williams to Improve USC Trojans Defense

Entering the 2026 college football season, USC Trojans cornerback Marcelles Williams has an opportunity to take another step forward and become one of USC’s premier defenders.

To take that step forward, there are three keys for Williams as he prepares for what could be his best season yet.

Nov 1, 2025; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Southern California Trojans cornerback Marcelles Williams (25) breaks up a pass to Nebraska Cornhuskers wide receiver Nyziah Hunter (13) during the fourth quarter at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dylan Widger-Imagn Images | Dylan Widger-Imagn Images

Improve Ball Skills

For Williams at the cornerback position, one of the biggest things he can do to make a major impact next is to continue developing his ball skills.

During the 2025 season, Williams recorded five pass breakups and showed that he can make plays on the ball and definitely can get even better. To make an even bigger impact, Williams needs to start taking the ball away to give USC’s offense more opportunities to score and limit the opportunities that the Trojans allow to opposing offenses.

As a corner, Williams has been able to develop great instincts to identify routes to mirror reovers and create tighter windows, which forces quarterbacks to make tight throws or not throw his way at all.

Nov 29, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley leads the Spirit of Troy marching band in a rendition of Tribute to Troy after teh game against the UCLA Bruins at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

In the Big Ten, being able to create turnovers could be crucial for USC’s success because of the top-tier offenses that the Trojans have on the 2026 schedule, like Ohio State, Oregon, and Indiana. Williams’ ability to make plays on the ball consistently in these tough games could help USC to get these offenses out of rhythm and allow the Trojans front to create pressure and force quarterbacks into mistakes that could significantly benefit USC.

As Williams heads into next season, his ability to use his instincts to mirror routes of receivers and create tight passing windows could help him force opposing quarterbacks into very difficult throws, which may allow Williams to take the ball away more consistently and become one of USC’s most impactful defenders.

Southern California coach Lincoln Riley looks for answers against Oregon during the second half touchdown Nov. 22, 2025. | Chris Pietsch/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Potential For Secondary Versatility

Williams also has the potential to provide great positional versatility in the secondary based on his size as well as his physicality.

In the secondary at cornerback, Williams brings solid size, standing at 5-11 and 185 pounds. With that size, Williams could be the key to providing great versatility for the Trojans in the secondary with the ability to play on the outside at corner, but could also line up in the slot at nickel corner.

For Williams to provide that versatility, his physicality is something that could really help him. Throughout Williams' career at USC thus far, he has shown a willingness to be physical in the run game and provide great support to the front seven.

Williams physicality could also translate to his coverage, with his ability to vary his technique while playing off coverage in some instances and, in other cases, playing press coverage to disrupt the timing of receivers and eliminate them from the quarterback's progression.

Heading into 2026, Williams’ size and physicality should put him in a position to provide great versatility for the Trojans and line up wherever USC needs him to, so the Trojans can have a secondary that can hold up against even the best passing attacks in the Big Ten.

Ohio State receiver Jeremiah Smith celebrates after catching a pass against Penn State on Nov. 1. | Samantha Madar/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Matchup With Jeremiah Smith

The final key for Williams next season may be how he matches up with the top receivers in the country, but specifically Ohio State’s Jeremiah Smith, who is projected to be one of the best receivers in the country and could be off the board very early in the 2027 NFL Draft.

Last season, Smith totaled 87 receptions for 1,243 yards and 12 touchdowns and dominated most secondaries that the Buckeyes played against. Standing at 6-3 and 223 pounds, Smith brings a lot more size than most receivers do and presents a big challenge for USC’s secondary, but could be an opportunity for Williams to step into a big spot for the Trojans.

Since coach Lincoln Riley arrived at USC, the Trojans have struggled to beat the elite teams in college football consistently, with the defense especially having issues generating stops. For USC to change that narrative, limiting Smith’s impact on this game could be a crucial part in USC picking up a major win against Ohio State, and Williams may be exactly who the Trojans need to step up to do that.

If Williams can use his physicality and instincts to his advantage, he could have an opportunity to disrupt Smith’s routes and force Ohio State quarterback Julain Sayin to go somewhere else with the ball, which could help the Trojans earn one of the most important victories under Riley and potentially qualify for the College Football Playoff for the first time in USC’s history.

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