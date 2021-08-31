Three Players To Know Offense: USC vs. San Jose State

We've named a few key defensive players to keep your eyes on come Saturday, and now it's time to preview the offense for USC vs. San Jose State. Here are three offensive standouts from each team that are poised to perform well on Sept. 4.

USC Trojans

No. 1 - QB - Kedon Slovis

Slovis returns for year-three as the leading gunslinger for the Men of Troy. Many believe that 2021 could be Slovis' final season throwing dimes at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, which only creates more pressure for the QB to preform and elevate his draft stock.

The Arizona native has been working tirelessly all offseason to strengthen up his shoulder and refine his skillset. Expect to see some smart plays from the veteran QB this Saturday.

No. 2 - WR - Drake London

London is poised to become one of the biggest stars across college football this season. Coming off a stellar 2020 campaign, the 6'5" beast tallied 33 receptions for 502 yards with three touchdowns. The junior wideout is a logistical nightmare for any defensive coordinator, and creates mismatches all over the field. Fans can expect London to dominate the Trojans' passing game during their season opener.

No. 3 - RB - Keaontay Ingram

While running backs coach Mike Jinks has yet to name his starting two tailbacks, it's pretty clear that Ingram will hold a heavy role this season. Ingram brings veteran experience to the table, which is something the tailback room desperately needed after losing two vets in Markese Stepp and Stephen Carr. The Texas transfer nearly gained 2,000 career yards with the Longhorns, and could be a dangerous weapon for USC's run game this season.

San Jose State Spartans

No. 1 - QB - Nick Starkel

The Spartans' leading signal-caller, Nick Starkel is coming off a tremendous performance vs. Southern Utah. Starkel completed 16-of-27 passes for 394 yards with one interception and four touchdowns last Saturday. USC defensive coordinator Todd Orlando will have to keep his eye on Starkel, as the Texas native will aim to dazzle yet again.

No. 2 - WR - Charles Ross

Ross may be young but don't underestimate his talent. The freshman amassed three catches for 77 yards and one score last weekend, leading the Spartans receiving core. The 6'2", 170-pound wideout will likely appear in San Jose State's rotation against USC, and will look to dominate the Spartans' offense.

No. 3 - RB - Tyler Nevens

Nevens led the Spartans run attack against Southern Utah and finished the night with a game-high 91 yards on 11 carries. He also scored the third touchdown of the night on a 12-yard rush. Nevens begins the 2021 season ranked 10th in career rushing for San Jose State, and is a dangerous weapon on offense.

