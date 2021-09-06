Three Standout Players: USC vs. San Jose State

The USC Trojans finished week-one with a win over the San Jose State Spartans which was heavily attributed to the teams defensive unit. USC held San Jose State to just seven points, finishing with a final score of 30-7.

Here are three standout players from USC vs. San Jose State

Calen Bullock [USA TODAY]

No. 1 - DB Calen Bullock

Bullock stepped in for veteran safety Isaiah Pola-Mao who was sidelined due to health and safety protocols, and boy did he deliver. The ferocious freshman led USC's defense with eight tackles on the night, and four solo stops. The Pasadena native also became the first freshman to start at safety since Su'a Cravens in 2013.

Greg Johnson [USA TODAY]

No. 2 - Greg Johnson

After suffering a season-ending knee injury in 2020, Greg Johnson proved to USC fans that he is back and means business. The redshirt senior had four total tackles, three solo stops and one pick-six on Saturday, which heavily contributed to the Trojans 30-point win over the Spartans.

Drake London [USA TODAY]

No. 3 - Drake London

London finished his first game of the 2021 season with zero scores but a career high of 12 receptions on 16 targets for 137 yards. The California native once again proved to be the veteran guy among a very young but talented receiving room.

-----

More USC vs. San Jose State Post Game News

[WATCH: USC OC Graham Harrell on Kedon Slovis' Performance]

[WATCH: Vavae Malepeai Talks O-Line, Keaontay Ingram and More]

[READ: Colin Cowherd Rips USC HC Clay Helton After San Jose State Victory]

[READ: USC Trojans' Defense Dominates San Jose State in Season Opener]

-----

Follow All Trojans on Social Media: Twitter, Facebook, Youtube

Follow Claudette Montana Pattison on Twitter