Three USC Trojans Who Could Surprise This Season

The USC Trojans have mixed expectations entering the 2026 season with hopes for a College Football Playoff, and key figures on the roster like quarterback Jayden Maiava, wide receiver Tanook Hines, and defensive linemen Jide Abasiri and Jahkeem Stewart have defined roles heading into the year.

However, the 2025 season saw running back King Miller take advantage of increased playing time after injuries created an opportunity for the former walk-on. With Abasiri, Maiava, and Michigan State transfer defensive lineman Alex VanSumeren joining USC coach Lincoln Riley for Big Ten Media Days as headlining members of the team, who might be some of the surprises on the Trojans' roster in 2026?

Nov 15, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) drops back to pass against the Iowa Hawkeyes during the second half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Floyd Boucard, defensive line

In his freshman season, Trojans defensive lineman Boucard played in 10 games, logging stats in five of them. As a result, Boucard finished 2025 with 9 total tackles, 1.0 sacks, and 2.0 tackles for loss for USC.

Interior defensive linemen aren't necessarily known for stuffing the statsheet, especially ones that are part of the rotation like Boucard was. Early in his career, Trojans often used Boucard primarily in pass-rush situations given his strength of getting to the quarterback through the interior of the offensive line. Boucard made an instant impact as a true freshman, and his continued development could lead to a breakout season in 2026.

Zacharyus Williams, wide receiver

USC wide receiver Zacharyus Williams transferred to the Trojans after a promising true freshman season at Utah, catching 10 passes for 101 yards. An injury in 2025 caused Williams to miss most of his first season with the Trojans, but USC has room at wide receiver for Williams to make an impact.

Sep 6, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans wide receiver Zacharyus Williams (0) runs just short of the end zone during the second half against the Georgia Southern Eagles at United Airlines Field at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

While Hines is expected to be the top target for USC quarterback Jayden Maiava, Williams made the move to inside receiver in the offseason and could be a reliable third option behind Hines and Trojans receiver Terrell Anderson.

After a spring practice in March, Williams spoke about his comfort level now entering his second season in Southern California:

"Have a year with this playbook, with this staff, so yeah. Definitely feel more comfortable. More comfortable with a returning quarterback as well, so it feels good to be back out there," Williams said.

RJ Sermons, defensive back

New defensive coordinator Gary Patterson will likely rotate through a number of defensive backs, especially at the beginning of USC's season. With key pieces like Chasen Johnson and Jontez Williams coming off of knee injuries, the Trojans can afford to build some depth here, and defensive back RJ Sermons appears to be next in line.

Redshirt freshman defensive back Alex Graham proved himself immediately as a true freshman, but injuries derailed him from stamping out his role in the defensive backfield. For Sermons, the former top recruit reclassified from the class of 2026 to 2025 in order to join USC's program a year earlier.

Nov 15, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans cornerback Alex Graham (27) safety Christian Pierce (24) cornerback Decarlos Nicholson (17) and safety Kennedy Urlacher (28) celebrate after Iowa Hawkeyes turn the ball over on fourth down during the second half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Hill's high school highlights show a physical tackler in the run game with the explosiveness and athleticism to return kickoffs for touchdowns. How he fits in Patterson's defense could be one of the pleasant surprises for USC fans in 2026.

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