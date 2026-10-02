How to Watch USC vs. Washington: Preview, TV Channel, Betting Odds

Despite beginning the 2026 season 3-1, the No. 18 USC Trojans and coach Lincoln Riley have been under fire since their Week 5 loss to Oregon. CBS Sports’ Brad Crawford named Riley as a coach “not meeting his paycheck” this season, while others, such as college football analyst Joel Klatt, have called out Riley and the Trojans for a “lack of discipline.”

While a loss to then-ranked No. 20 Oregon team does not rule the Trojans out of College Football Playoff contention, it does make the margin for error astronomically slimmer, especially when USC’s schedule is taken into consideration.

Sep 26, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley walks off the field after the game against the Oregon Ducks at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Trojans have three AP Top 25 opponents remaining on their regular-season schedule. USC will have to face No. 5 Ohio State, No. 6 Indiana and a dangerous UCLA team that currently ranks No. 23 in the nation.

But it’s not just ranked opponents USC will have to worry about. The Trojans also must avoid dropping games to unranked Big Ten opponents, making their upcoming matchup against the Washington Huskies at home in the Coliseum even more important.

USC leads the all-time series 51-32-4 across 87 official meetings. The last time the Washington Huskies and USC Trojans met on the football field was in 2024, when Washington took the win 26-21.

Nearly two years later, the Huskies will make the trip to Los Angeles for a matchup that carries plenty of weight for both programs.

How to watch

Date: Saturday, Oct. 3, 2026

Kickoff: 4:30 p.m. PT / 7:30 p.m. ET

Location: Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum — Los Angeles, California

TV: NBC

Fans can stream the matchup live via Peacock, the NBC Sports app, and NBCSports.com, or through live TV streaming services carrying NBC, including YouTube TV, Hulu + Live TV, Fubo, and Sling TV.

Sep 26, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) prepares to throws a pass against the Oregon Ducks during the fourth quarter at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Betting odds:

Spread: USC -9.5 (-115) | Washington +9.5 (-105)

Over/Under: 58.5 points (Over -115 / Under -105)

Moneyline: USC -375 | Washington +290

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.

Preview:

The Washington Huskies present a different challenge for USC than the Trojans saw against Oregon. Washington has been one of the more disciplined defensive teams in the Big Ten. Through the first five games, Washington has allowed just 16.8 points per game and 178.8 passing yards per contest. The Huskies have also held opponents to 110.5 rushing yards per game.

That will put pressure on USC to stay consistent offensively and avoid the stretches that allowed Oregon to pull away in the second half.

Dec 30, 2025; San Antonio, TX, USA; Southern California Trojans wide receiver Tanook Hines (16) gestures after a reception against the TCU Horned Frogs in the second half during the Alamo Bowl at Alamodome. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Trojans have averaged 39.8 points per game this season and are averaging 325 passing yards per game, which is the best mark in the FBS. But Washington's ability to limit explosive plays and keep opposing offenses from consistently reaching the end zone could force USC to put together longer, more complete drives.

On the other side of the ball, USC will have to find a way to slow down a Washington offense that has been less productive overall but can still create problems when quarterback Demond Williams Jr. extends plays.

The Huskies are averaging 28 points per game and just 107.3 rushing yards per contest.

USC's defense has allowed 26.4 points per game this season, nearly 10 points more than Washington's average. The Trojans have also allowed 236.2 passing yards per game. Limiting Washington's passing game and getting off the field on third down will be critical.

Oregon defensive back Aaron Flowers brings down USC running back King Miller as the Oregon Ducks face the USC Trojans on Sept. 26, 2026, at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles, California. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Trojans cannot afford to give the Huskies extra opportunities, especially against a Washington team that has been efficient when it gets into scoring territory.

The matchup also gives USC an opportunity to respond after its loss to Oregon without having to wait long to get back on the field.

With the Trojans already having one conference loss and three ranked opponents still remaining on the schedule, another Big Ten loss would only add to the pressure surrounding the program.

USC needs to prove it can handle a Washington team that brings a strong defense, limit the mistakes that have hurt the Trojans on that side of the ball and find a way to play a complete four quarters at home.

After the way the Oregon game unfolded, how USC responds against Washington could say a lot about what the rest of the season looks like.

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