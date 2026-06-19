Three USC Trojans Games That Will Impact Braylan Shelby's NFL Draft Stock

The USC Trojans look bound to attract NFL scouts once again for this fall.

Only this time quarterback Jayden Maiava spearheads the 2027 NFL Draft class representing the land of troy. He's not alone either, as newcomer wide receiver via North Carolina State Terrell Anderson is another capable of boosting his draft stock.

Now it's time to focus on who could intrigue league scouts on defense. Edge rusher Braylan Shelby enters the picture here especially if he builds off his career-best 4.5 sacks and one interception from 2025. The 6-5, 265-pound Shelby dominating in these three games can certainly grab the attention of the NFL.

Sept. 26 vs. Oregon

Sep 20, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans defensive end Braylan Shelby (10) reacts after bringing down Michigan State Spartans quarterback Aidan Chiles (2) during the first half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Oregon ranks as the nation's eighth-best offensive line unit for 2026 per longtime college football analyst Phil Steele.

Under coach Dan Lanning, the Ducks certainly build the trenches extremely well. Five-star tackle signing Immanuel Iheanacho leads the future, but Oregon breaks in two new tackle starters for this fall.

Shelby earns a chance to test projected left tackle starter Fox Crader, who's a sophomore, or projected right tackle Michael Bennett III, a transfer from Yale. The USC edge rusher can test one or the other greatly here. But Shelby delivering multiple sacks/turnovers on quarterback Dante Moore will grab the attention of general managers and other league executives.

Oct. 31 vs. Ohio State

Sep 20, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans defensive end Braylan Shelby (10) celebrates with defensive end Kameryn Crawford (1) after bringing down Michigan State Spartans quarterback Aidan Chiles (2) during the first half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

This Big Ten showdown on Halloween carries more than importance for coach Lincoln Riley, as he aims to prove he can topple a conference heavyweight. Shelby here faces one of the more loaded offensive line units in the nation on this night.

The Buckeyes bring back four out of five starters in the trenches. Left tackle Austin Siereveld returns for his junior season and will have NFL eyes locked onto him. Right tackle Ian Moore is the only non-returner predicted to start. The former four-star arrived to Columbus as an interior offensive lineman prospect but is expected to slide outside.

Siereveld likely locks horns with Shelby here, who didn't allow a sack in all 14 games last season. But the Trojan can observe the Miami-Ohio State film to gain nuggets on how to beat the blindside protector. The Hurricanes fierce rush of Rueben Bain and Akheem Mesidor handed the OSU starter his worst game. Getting sacks against Siereveld will get NFL defensive coordinators and other league personnel gleaming.

Nov. 14 at Indiana

Sep 20, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans defensive end Braylan Shelby (10) reacts after sacking Michigan State Spartans quarterback Aidan Chiles (2) during the second half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Indiana rises as the popular final USC hurdle; given IU's defending national champion status and the fact that the Trojans must go to Bloomington.

Shelby, though, faces arguably his toughest tackle assignment here: Returning All-Big Ten performer Carter Smith, who earned Lineman of the Year in the conference.

Smith is an elite pass protector who made sure Fernando Mendoza felt greatly protected each week. He defeats edge rushers through displaying tremendous balance and base while intertwined with quick feet. But Smith noticeably struggled with power rushers attacking his chest, making him prone to bull rushes. Shelby can exploit that weakness while also attempting to silence what's expected to be a rabid Memorial Stadium crowd.

This is also the matchup that determines if Shelby becomes NFL material and a high draft pick.

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